Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the shipbuilding and marine industries. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Commercial Ship Business segment is involved in the building of ships including liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs), liquefied petroleum gas carriers (LPGCs), tankers and container ships. The Offshore and Special Ship Business segment builds offshore products such as floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), fixed platforms, drilling rigs, and special ships such as submarines, destroyers, rescue ships and security ships. The Other Business segment provides marine freight transportation service, computer integrated advisory and system construction service and others.

Sector Shipbuilding