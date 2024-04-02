April 2 (Reuters) - Hanwha Ocean Co Ltd:
* SOUTH KOREA'S HANWHA OCEAN SAYS GLOBAL LAW FIRM ADVISED NO ISSUES TO GAINING CFIUS APPROVAL TO BUY AUSTAL - SPOKESPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Scott Murdoch)
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27,950 KRW
|+1.27%
|-6.83%
|+11.35%
|02:15am
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|27,950 KRW
|+1.27%
|-6.83%
|6.29B
|18,290 KRW
|+6.52%
|+5.30%
|2.39B
|2.44 AUD
|+10.91%
|+10.41%
|518M
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.35%
|6.29B
|+27.21%
|22.92B
|+13.08%
|14.72B
|-0.99%
|6.23B
|+27.52%
|5.6B
|+10.45%
|5.44B
|+3.65%
|3.77B
|+43.03%
|2.75B
|-26.03%
|1.84B
|+169.26%
|1.28B