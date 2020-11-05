Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hanwha Solutions Corporation    A009830   KR7009830001

HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(A009830)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.Korea shares log biggest daily jump since June; won soars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 02:41am EST

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares marked their best session in nearly five months on Thursday, led by new energy and technology shares, after Wall Street gained on the prospect of a gridlock in U.S. Congress, which could make big policy changes hard to enact.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 06:32 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI closed up 56.47 points, or 2.at 2,41340%, .79, logging the biggest daily percentage jump since June 16.

** Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory over President Donald Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, though the prospects of the Democrats taking the Senate dimmed, pointing to deadlock should Biden take the White House.

** CS Wind Corp, a manufacturer of wind power towers, closed up 7.9%, while solar cell manufacturer Hanwha Solutions jumped 12.3%, as investors expect Biden's green energy proposals to benefit the sector. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,132.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.84% higher than its previous close at 1,137.7, marking the biggest daily gain since mid-September.

** South Korea's vice finance minister voiced concerns about rapid gains in the won and said the government is ready to deploy market stabilizing measures if volatility widens further.

** The won has gained 2.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.93%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 691.41 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 713. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CS WIND CORPORATION -9.86% 98700 End-of-day quote.159.74%
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION -8.86% 42700 End-of-day quote.126.53%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.43% 2409.15 Real-time Quote.6.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
02:41aS.Korea shares log biggest daily jump since June; won soars
RE
11/04S.Korean stocks gain as U.S. election results point to higher bar for regulat..
RE
11/03HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
09/22HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
09/22HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT : Lots of Cargo
DJ
2016South Korea's Lotte Chem, Hanwha Chem target U.S. buys in growth pursuit
RE
2015Asian demand for plastic to defy China economic slowdown
RE
2014Samsung Group sells shares in chemical, defence arms for $1.7 billion
RE
2012South Korea's Hanwha chief jailed for 4 years
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 950 B 7,90 B 7,90 B
Net income 2020 437 B 0,39 B 0,39 B
Net Debt 2020 5 052 B 4,46 B 4,46 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 6 888 B 6 087 M 6 082 M
EV / Sales 2020 770x
EV / Sales 2021 697x
Nbr of Employees 15 391
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanwha Solutions Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 50 352,94 KRW
Last Close Price 42 700,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang-Bum Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Young-In Yoo Director, Executive Director & Head-Finance
Gi-Yeong Kwon Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sang-Heum Han Director & Executive Director
Si-Woo Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION126.53%6 087
TONGWEI CO.,LTD129.78%20 680
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.300.88%13 233
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.264.27%10 625
SUNRUN INC.291.02%10 591
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.117.23%10 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group