S.Korea shares log biggest daily jump since June; won soars

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares marked their best session in nearly five
months on Thursday, led by new energy and technology shares,
after Wall Street gained on the prospect of a gridlock in U.S.
Congress, which could make big policy changes hard to enact.
** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
** By 06:32 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI closed up 56.47
points, or 2.at 2,41340%, .79, logging the biggest daily
percentage jump since June 16.
** Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory over President Donald
Trump after winning two critical U.S. states, though the
prospects of the Democrats taking the Senate dimmed, pointing to
deadlock should Biden take the White House.
** CS Wind Corp, a manufacturer of wind power
towers, closed up 7.9%, while solar cell manufacturer Hanwha
Solutions jumped 12.3%, as investors expect Biden's
green energy proposals to benefit the sector.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 1,132.1 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,128.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.84% higher than its previous
close at 1,137.7, marking the biggest daily gain since
mid-September.
** South Korea's vice finance minister voiced concerns about
rapid gains in the won and said the government is ready
to deploy market stabilizing measures if volatility widens
further.
** The won has gained 2.5% against the dollar so far this year.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.93%.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 691.41 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
906, the number of advancing shares was 713.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)