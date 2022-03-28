Hanwha : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title
Corporate Governance Charter
2. Details
By enacting Corporate Governance Charter, Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. seeks to establish a more transparent and sound governance structure and create distinguished values for all stakeholders.
▣ Contents
Chapter 1 Shareholders
- Article 1 (Rights of Shareholders)
- Article 2 (Fair Treatment of Shareholders)
- Article 3 (Responsibilities of Shareholders)
Chapter 2 Board of Directors
- Article 4 (Functions of the Board of Directors)
- Article 5 (Organization of the Board of Directors and Appointment of Directors)
- Article 6 (Independent Directors)
- Article 7 (Operation of the Board of Directors)
- Article 8 (Board Committees)
- Article 9 (Duties of Directors)
- Article 10 (Responsibilities of Directors)
- Article 11 (Evaluation and Compensation)
Chapter 3 Audit Institution
- Article 12 (Audit Committee)
- Article 13 (Independent Auditor)
Chapter 4 Stakeholders
- Article 14 (Protection of Stakeholders' Rights)
- Article 15 (Ethical Management)
Chapter 5 Management Monitoring by the Market
- Article 16 (Disclosure of Information)
- Article 17 (Management Rights Market)
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date
2022-03-24
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- Above Items No. 3., Decision (Confirmation) Date is a resolution date of ESG Committee in Board of Directors.
- Corporate Governance Charter will be posted on our website (http://www.hanwhasystems.com)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
-
