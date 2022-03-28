Hanwha : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

2. Details

By enacting Corporate Governance Charter, Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. seeks to establish a more transparent and sound governance structure and create distinguished values for all stakeholders.



▣ Contents

Chapter 1 Shareholders

- Article 1 (Rights of Shareholders)

- Article 2 (Fair Treatment of Shareholders)

- Article 3 (Responsibilities of Shareholders)



Chapter 2 Board of Directors

- Article 4 (Functions of the Board of Directors)

- Article 5 (Organization of the Board of Directors and Appointment of Directors)

- Article 6 (Independent Directors)

- Article 7 (Operation of the Board of Directors)

- Article 8 (Board Committees)

- Article 9 (Duties of Directors)

- Article 10 (Responsibilities of Directors)

- Article 11 (Evaluation and Compensation)



Chapter 3 Audit Institution

- Article 12 (Audit Committee)

- Article 13 (Independent Auditor)



Chapter 4 Stakeholders

- Article 14 (Protection of Stakeholders' Rights)

- Article 15 (Ethical Management)



Chapter 5 Management Monitoring by the Market

- Article 16 (Disclosure of Information)

- Article 17 (Management Rights Market)