Hanwha : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Title Corporate Governance Charter
2. Details By enacting Corporate Governance Charter, Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd. seeks to establish a more transparent and sound governance structure and create distinguished values for all stakeholders.

▣ Contents
Chapter 1 Shareholders
- Article 1 (Rights of Shareholders)
- Article 2 (Fair Treatment of Shareholders)
- Article 3 (Responsibilities of Shareholders)

Chapter 2 Board of Directors
- Article 4 (Functions of the Board of Directors)
- Article 5 (Organization of the Board of Directors and Appointment of Directors)
- Article 6 (Independent Directors)
- Article 7 (Operation of the Board of Directors)
- Article 8 (Board Committees)
- Article 9 (Duties of Directors)
- Article 10 (Responsibilities of Directors)
- Article 11 (Evaluation and Compensation)

Chapter 3 Audit Institution
- Article 12 (Audit Committee)
- Article 13 (Independent Auditor)

Chapter 4 Stakeholders
- Article 14 (Protection of Stakeholders' Rights)
- Article 15 (Ethical Management)

Chapter 5 Management Monitoring by the Market
- Article 16 (Disclosure of Information)
- Article 17 (Management Rights Market)
3. Decision (Confirmation) Date 2022-03-24
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- Above Items No. 3., Decision (Confirmation) Date is a resolution date of ESG Committee in Board of Directors.
- Corporate Governance Charter will be posted on our website (http://www.hanwhasystems.com)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
