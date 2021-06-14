ABGSC: Uppdaterad analys, omvänd vinstvarning 06/14/2021 | 10:12am EDT Send by mail :

Expects EBITA of more than SEK 35m, ABGSCe 29m

EBITA more than 19% better than expectations Record-high margins Hanza has issued a reversed profit warning ahead of the Q2'21 report. It expects at least SEK 600m in sales, compared to ABGSCe at SEK 629m. It mentions that the underlying market development has been strong, and that both Key Markets and Other markets has benefitted. Impressively, it expects that EBITA will surpass SEK 35m, which is at least 19% better than ABGSCe. It mentions that it expects the margin to be c. 5.8%, we expected 4.7%. This is a new record-high margin, with previous high of 5.0% and close to its target of having an operating margin above 6% over a cycle. Strong signal for the rest of the year Hanza has reorganized its branches and improved its cluster strategy through M&A over the past year, and it is beginning to show through higher margins now that the underlying market is displaying a strong momentum. Macro data is still showing a solid order intake which should mean that demand should be on a good level throughout the year, and that Hanza should be able to continue to showcase a high margin. We currently expect Hanza to reach an EBITA margin of 5.3% in 2023, which then implies an EBITA CAGR of 46% between '20-'23e. On that margin assumption, Hanza is trading at 7x EBITA '23e (SEK 22/share) with 9% FCF yield. Strong performance YTD HANZA is up 58% YTD and is on our estimates trading on EV/EBITA '21e of 11x. We are seeing strategic initiatives playing out, delivering higher margins. HANZA (SEKm) Last year Actual ABGSC Q2 20 Q2 21 Q2 21e Dev (%) Net sales 559.0 600.0 628.7 -5% EBITA -12.6 35.0 29.5 19% Adj EBITA 14.9 35.0 29.5 19% EBIT -16.1 26.0 -100% Adj EBIT 11.4 26.0 -100% Net profit -19.6 14.4 -100% EPS -0.60 0.40 -100% EBITA margin -2.3% 5.8% 4.7% 1.1% Adj EBITA margin 2.7% 5.8% 4.7% 1.1% EBIT margin -2.9% 0.0% Adj EBIT margin 2.0% 0.0% EO -27.5 0.0 0.0 Analyst(s): erik.cassel@abgsc.se, +46 8 566 286 25 SEKm 2019 2020 2021e 2022e 2023e Sales 2,068 2,155 2,373 2,589 2,763 Sales growth (%) 14.2 4.2 10.1 9.1 6.7 EBITDA 149 139 196 221 242 EBITDA margin (%) 7.2 6.4 8.2 8.5 8.8 EBIT adj 76 56 100 118 132 EBIT adj margin (%) 3.7 2.6 4.2 4.5 4.8 Pretax profit 32 9 67 81 93 EPS rep 0.72 -0.04 1.40 1.71 1.96 EPS growth (%) -3.2 -106.0 3,383.7 22.2 14.5 EPS adj 1.63 1.22 1.95 2.12 2.40 DPS 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.47 0.58 EV/EBITDA (x) 6.8 6.2 6.3 5.4 4.7 EV/EBIT adj (x) 13.3 15.3 12.4 10.1 8.6 P/E (x) 21.9 -326.6 14.0 11.5 10.0 P/E adj (x) 9.6 11.4 10.1 9.3 8.2 EV/sales (x) 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.4 FCF yield (%) -3.0 26.6 -5.2 10.0 10.5 Dividend yield (%) 1.6 1.8 1.3 2.4 2.9 Net IB debt/EBITDA 3.3 2.9 2.7 2.2 1.8 Lease adj. One of the most frequently used methods is the valuation of a company by calculation of that company's discounted cash flow (DCF). Another valuation method is the analysis of a company's return on capital employed relative to its cost of capital. Finally, the analysts may analyse various valuation multiples (e.g. the P/E multiples and the EV/EBITDA multiples) relative to global industry peers. In special cases, particularly for property companies and investment companies, the ratio of price to net asset value is considered. Valuation ranges may be changed when earnings and cash flow forecasts are changed. They may also be changed when the underlying value of a company's assets changes (in the cases of investment companies, property companies or insurance companies) or when factors impacting the required rate of return change. Finally, the analysts may analyse various valuation multiples (e.g. the P/E multiples and the EV/EBITDA multiples) relative to global industry peers. In special cases, particularly for property companies and investment companies, the ratio of price to net asset value is considered. Valuation ranges may be changed when earnings and cash flow forecasts are changed. They may also be changed when the underlying value of a company's assets changes (in the cases of investment companies, property companies or insurance companies) or when factors impacting the required rate of return change. 