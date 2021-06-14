Log in
    HANZA   SE0005878543

HANZA HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(HANZA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 06/14 10:18:27 am
22.7 SEK   +15.23%
10:12aABGSC : Uppdaterad analys, omvänd vinstvarning
PU
07:02aHANZA  : experiences strong profit development during the second quarter
AQ
06/11HANZA  : develops its operations in China
AQ
ABGSC: Uppdaterad analys, omvänd vinstvarning

06/14/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Equity Research - 14 June 2021 13:25 CET

HANZA

Reversed profit warning

  • Expects sales of more than SEK 600m, ABGSCe 629m
  • Expects EBITA of more than SEK 35m, ABGSCe 29m
  • EBITA more than 19% better than expectations

Record-high margins

Hanza has issued a reversed profit warning ahead of the Q2'21 report. It expects at least SEK 600m in sales, compared to ABGSCe at SEK 629m. It mentions that the underlying market development has been strong, and that both Key Markets and Other markets has benefitted. Impressively, it expects that EBITA will surpass SEK 35m, which is at least 19% better than ABGSCe. It mentions that it expects the margin to be c. 5.8%, we expected 4.7%. This is a new record-high margin, with previous high of 5.0% and close to its target of having an operating margin above 6% over a cycle.

Strong signal for the rest of the year

Hanza has reorganized its branches and improved its cluster strategy through M&A over the past year, and it is beginning to show through higher margins now that the underlying market is displaying a strong momentum. Macro data is still showing a solid order intake which should mean that demand should be on a good level throughout the year, and that Hanza should be able to continue to showcase a high margin. We currently expect Hanza to reach an EBITA margin of 5.3% in 2023, which then implies an EBITA CAGR of 46% between '20-'23e. On that margin assumption, Hanza is trading at 7x EBITA '23e (SEK 22/share) with 9% FCF yield.

Strong performance YTD

HANZA is up 58% YTD and is on our estimates trading on EV/EBITA '21e of 11x. We are seeing strategic initiatives playing out, delivering higher margins.

Fast comment

Company-sponsored research: Not rated

Share price (SEK)

11/06/2021

19.7

Capital Goods, Sweden

HANZA.ST/HANZA SS

MCap (SEKm)

646

MCap (EURm)

64

Net debt (EURm)

53

No. of shares (m)

32.8

Free float (%)

70

Av. daily volume (k)

11

Next event

Q2 report: 27 Jul

This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to constitute

an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit (i.e. not investment research) as defined in MiFID II.

HANZA

(SEKm)

Last year

Actual

ABGSC

Q2 20

Q2 21

Q2 21e

Dev (%)

Net sales

559.0

600.0

628.7

-5%

EBITA

-12.6

35.0

29.5

19%

Adj EBITA

14.9

35.0

29.5

19%

EBIT

-16.1

26.0

-100%

Adj EBIT

11.4

26.0

-100%

Net profit

-19.6

14.4

-100%

EPS

-0.60

0.40

-100%

EBITA margin

-2.3%

5.8%

4.7%

1.1%

Adj EBITA margin

2.7%

5.8%

4.7%

1.1%

EBIT margin

-2.9%

0.0%

Adj EBIT margin

2.0%

0.0%

EO

-27.5

0.0

0.0

Analyst(s): erik.cassel@abgsc.se, +46 8 566 286 25

SEKm

2019

2020

2021e

2022e

2023e

Sales

2,068

2,155

2,373

2,589

2,763

Sales growth (%)

14.2

4.2

10.1

9.1

6.7

EBITDA

149

139

196

221

242

EBITDA margin (%)

7.2

6.4

8.2

8.5

8.8

EBIT adj

76

56

100

118

132

EBIT adj margin (%)

3.7

2.6

4.2

4.5

4.8

Pretax profit

32

9

67

81

93

EPS rep

0.72

-0.04

1.40

1.71

1.96

EPS growth (%)

-3.2

-106.0

3,383.7

22.2

14.5

EPS adj

1.63

1.22

1.95

2.12

2.40

DPS

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.47

0.58

EV/EBITDA (x)

6.8

6.2

6.3

5.4

4.7

EV/EBIT adj (x)

13.3

15.3

12.4

10.1

8.6

P/E (x)

21.9

-326.6

14.0

11.5

10.0

P/E adj (x)

9.6

11.4

10.1

9.3

8.2

EV/sales (x)

0.5

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.4

FCF yield (%)

-3.0

26.6

-5.2

10.0

10.5

Dividend yield (%)

1.6

1.8

1.3

2.4

2.9

Net IB debt/EBITDA

3.3

2.9

2.7

2.2

1.8

Lease adj. FCF yld (%)

-3.0

26.6

-5.2

10.0

10.5

Lease adj. ND/EBITDA

2.1

1.7

1.8

1.4

1.7

14 June 2021

ABG Sundal Collier

2

HANZA

Hanza Holding AB published this content on 14 June 2021


© Publicnow 2021
