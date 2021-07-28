Hanza : Extern analys, Redeye 07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields REDEYE Equity Research Hanza Holding 27 July 2021 Hanza Q2'21 Review: Solid Earnings Growth Likely to Continue Redeye raises its Base case and forecasts following a solid Q2 report, showing significant margin improvements. While some areas are far from their potential profit level, Hanza generates its highest EBITA margin since at least 2017. As demand is likely to increase further, we believe profits are set for further expansions. EBITA 2021E and 2022E raised by 10% and 13%.

Trading at 8x EBITA 2022E

New Base case SEK 30 (25) Hanza continues to improve its margins and strengthens our view of its cluster strategy. While the share is up by ~75% year-to-date, considering Hanza's improving track record, profit growth, and discount to peers, we believe there is room for more. We raise our Base case to SEK 30 (25). Q2'2021 Actuals vs Forecast - 2Q21 (SEKm) 2Q20 2Q21 2Q21E Diff Net sales 559 634 604 4.9% Growth YoY 10.3% 13.4% 8.1% Main Markets 306 339 346 -2.2% Growth YoY 10.8% 13.3% Other Markets 253 295 258 14.3% Growth YoY 16.6% 2.0% Adj. EBITA 14.9 40.4 30.1 34.2% Adj. EBITA margin 2.7% 6.4% 5.0% Main Markets 9.7 26.8 20.8 29.0% Adj. EBITA margin 3.2% 7.9% 6.0% Other Markets 4.9 14.7 10.3 42.5% Adj. EBITA margin 1.9% 5.0% 4.0% EBITA -12.6 40.4 28.1 43.8% EBITA margin -2.3% 6.4% 4.6% Source: Redeye Research, Hanza Sales grow by about 13% y/y to SEK 634m, which was approximately 5% above our forecast of SEK 604m. Organic growth was about 10%. In addition to a Covid-related rebound, new orders and projects in several regions and various segments contributed to the sales growth. However, despite solid y/y growth, sales and EBITA were dampened by shortages of materials and components. Also, Hanza's largest customer, active in the textile industry, remained at low levels. Thus, there is potential for larger volumes in the future. Adjusted EBITA more than doubled relative to Q2 last year, which was heavily affected by the Corona crisis, to SEK 40.4m (14.9). The outcome was significantly higher than our forecast of SEK 30.1m and above the preliminary figure of SEK >35m. Both Main Markets and Other Markets came in above our expectations. Also, 70% of Hanza's businesses had margins of above 10% in Q2, highlighting the strengths of Hanza's cluster strategy. 2 REDEYE Equity Research Hanza Holding 27 July 2021 Main Markets (Nordics and Germany) had an EBITA margin of 7.9%, almost in line with previous peak levels. Considering the low demand from Hanza's largest customer, a German business with exposure to the textile industry, we believe the cluster has improved its underlying efficiency, indicating the potential for even higher levels following a rebound in the textile market. Also, management sees great opportunities in the German market as the country opens following the pandemic. Other Markets (Baltics, Central Europe, and China) had an EBITA margin of 5.0%, substantially below Main Markets, but still significantly improved from last year's 1.9%. The main reason for the difference in the margin is the maturity of the clusters. Nevertheless, the R12m margin is about 4%, which is the best level in Other Markets so far, indicating that the efficiency measures in immature clusters are paying off. Also, the Narva factory and the Central European cluster still had a negative impact from the pandemic. During the first half of 2021, Hanza has decided to invest SEK ~65m in production facilities. The investments are broad regarding both technologies and regions, targeting Sweden, Estonia, and China. We believe the investments in increased production facilities are a clear sign that management is confident in larger volumes in the mid-term. Despite appreciating by ~75% Year-to-date, Hanza is still trading at a discount to peers. Considering the solid operational performance lately, especially in this Q2, we believe Hanza is attractively priced. EV Sales EV/SALES EV/EBIT (x) Sales growth EBIT margin Company (local) 20A 20A 21E 22E 20A 21E 22E 20A 21E 22E 20A 21E 22E Incap 222 106 2.1 1.7 1.5 18 12 10 50% 24% 12% 11.7% 14.5% 14.7% Kitron 3 467 3 962 0.9 0.8 0.8 11 12 10 21% 3% 10% 7.8% 7.2% 7.5% Nolato 24 565 9 359 2.6 2.2 2.0 23 19 17 18% 22% 8% 11.2% 11.5% 11.6% Scanfil 525 595 0.9 0.8 0.8 12 12 11 3% 10% 4% 7.3% 6.7% 6.9% Inission 701 1 059 0.7 0.7 0.6 15 16 11 8% -2% 9% 4.5% 4.3% 5.7% NCAB 9 182 2 115 4.3 3.1 2.9 52 30 28 19% 39% 9% 8.3% 10.6% 10.2% Elos Medtech 1 735 580 3.0 2.3 2.1 30 16 15 -16% 29% 12% 9.9% 14.3% 13.8% Median 1 735 1 059 2.1 1.7 1.5 18 16 11 18% 22% 9% 8% 11% 10% Average 5 771 2 540 2.1 1.7 1.5 23 16 15 15% 18% 9% 9% 10% 10% Hanza Holding 1 348 2 155 0.7 0.7 0.6 30 11 8 4% 9% 9% 1% 5% 6% Source: Redeye, FactSet Financial Forecasts As the actual Q2 numbers came in above the preliminary figures while several business areas still suffered from the pandemic, we believe the underlying business is performing better than we previously thought. We raise our sales forecasts by ~2% for 2021 and 2022, which, combined with increasing our margin assumptions, results in a 13-14% raise of our EBITA forecasts. We expect a rebound in both Main Markets and Other Markets as some areas still are negatively affected by the pandemic. Also, in Main Markets, we believe acquisitions will contribute to about 15% sales growth in H2 2021. We believe margins will continue to expand as demand picks up further and as more clusters get mature. 3 REDEYE Equity ResearchHanza Holding 27 July 2021 Estimate revisions Q2 2021 2021 2022 (SEKm) New Prev. Change New Prev. Change Net sales 2359 2324 1.5% 2571 2525 1.8% Growth 9% 8% 9% 9% Adj. EBITA 142 129 9.9% 172 152 12.8% Adj. EBITA margin 6.0% 5.6% 6.7% 6.0% EBIT 122 107 13.2% 158 138 14.1% EBIT margin 5.2% 4.6% 6.1% 5.5% Source: Redeye Research Financial forecasts Base-case (SEKm) 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21E 4Q21E 2021E 2022E Net sales 2155 567 634 582 576 2359 2571 Growth YoY 4.2% -5.3% 13.4% 15.8% 16.6% 9.5% 9.0% Adj. EBITA 70.0 28.5 40.4 36.3 37.0 142.2 171.8 Adj. EBITA margin 3.2% 5.0% 6.4% 6.2% 6.4% 6.0% 6.7% EBIT 31.3 19.0 36.2 32.8 33.5 121.5 157.8 EBIT margin 1.5% 3.3% 5.7% 5.6% 5.8% 5.2% 6.1% Source: Redeye Research, Hanza Main Markets - Financial forecasts Base-case (SEKm) 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21E 4Q21E 2021E 2022E Net sales 1165 301 339 316 318 1275 1421 Growth YoY 4.7% -10.9% 10.8% 19.1% 24.7% 9.4% 11.5% Adj. EBITA 51.0 19.0 26.8 24.1 24.8 94.7 112.6 Adj. EBITA margin 4.4% 6.3% 7.9% 7.6% 7.8% 7.4% 7.9% Source: Redeye Research, Hanza Other Markets - Financial forecasts Base-case (SEKm) 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21E 4Q21E 2021E 2022E Net sales 990 267 295 266 257 1085 1150 Growth YoY 3.7% 2.0% 16.6% 12.0% 8.0% 9.6% 6.0% Adj. EBITA 24.9 10.4 14.7 13.3 13.1 51.5 63.2 Adj. EBITA margin 2.5% 3.9% 5.0% 5.0% 5.1% 4.7% 5.5% Source: Redeye Research, Hanza 4 REDEYE Equity Research Hanza Holding 27 July 2021 Disclaimer Important information Redeye AB ("Redeye" or "the Company") is a specialist financial advisory boutique that focuses on small and mid-cap growth companies in the Nordic region. We focus on the technology and life science sectors. We provide services within Corporate Broking, Corporate Finance, equity research and investor relations. Our strengths are our award-winning research department, experienced advisers, a unique investor network, and the powerful distribution channel redeye.se. Redeye was founded in 1999 and since 2007 has been subject to the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Redeye is licensed to; receive and transmit orders in financial instruments, provide investment advice to clients regarding financial instruments, prepare and disseminate financial analyses/recommendations for trading in financial instruments, execute orders in financial instruments on behalf of clients, place financial instruments without position taking, provide corporate advice and services within mergers and acquisition, provide services in conjunction with the provision of guarantees regarding financial instruments and to operate as a Certified Advisory business (ancillary authorization). Limitation of liability This document was prepared for information purposes for general distribution and is not intended to be advisory. The information contained in this analysis is based on sources deemed reliable by Redeye. However, Redeye cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information. The forward-looking information in the analysis is based on subjective assessments about the future, which constitutes a factor of uncertainty. Redeye cannot guarantee that forecasts and forward-looking statements will materialize. Investors shall conduct all investment decisions independently. This analysis is intended to be one of a number of tools that can be used in making an investment decision. All investors are therefore encouraged to supplement this information with additional relevant data and to consult a financial advisor prior to an investment decision. Accordingly, Redeye accepts no liability for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this analysis. Potential conflict of interest Redeye's research department is regulated by operational and administrative rules established to avoid conflicts of interest and to ensure the objectivity and independence of its analysts. The following applies: For companies that are the subject of Redeye's research analysis, the applicable rules include those established by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority pertaining to investment recommendations and the handling of conflicts of interest. Furthermore, Redeye employees are not allowed to trade in financial instruments of the company in question, from the date Redeye publishes its analysis plus one trading day after this date.

An analyst may not engage in corporate finance transactions without the express approval of management and may not receive any remuneration directly linked to such transactions.

Redeye may carry out an analysis upon commission or in exchange for payment from the company that is the subject of the analysis, or from an underwriting institution in conjunction with a merger and acquisition (M&A) deal, new share issue or a public listing. Readers of these reports should assume that Redeye may have received or will receive remuneration from the company/companies cited in the report for the performance of financial advisory services. Such remuneration is of a predetermined amount and is not dependent on the content of the analysis. Redeye's research coverage Redeye's research analyses consist of case-based analyses, which imply that the frequency of the analytical reports may vary over time. Unless otherwise expressly stated in the report, the analysis is updated when considered necessary by the research department, for example in the event of significant changes in market conditions or events related to the issuer/the financial instrument. Recommendation structure Redeye does not issue any investment recommendations for fundamental analysis. However, Redeye has developed a proprietary analysis and rating model, Redeye Rating, in which each company is analyzed and evaluated. This analysis aims to provide an independent assessment of the company in question, its opportunities, risks, etc. The purpose is to provide an objective and professional set of data for owners and investors to use in their decision-making. Redeye Rating (2021-07-27) Rating People Business Financials 5p 19 15 3 3p - 4p 99 76 37 0p - 2p 6 33 84 Company N 124 124 124 Duplication and distribution This document may not be duplicated, reproduced or copied for purposes other than personal use. The document may not be distributed to physical or legal entities that are citizens of or domiciled in any country in which such distribution is prohibited according to applicable laws or other regulations. Copyright Redeye AB. CONFLICT OF INTERESTS Fredrik Nilsson owns shares in the company : No Redeye performs/have performed services for the Company and receives/have received compensation from the Company in connection with this. 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hanza Holding AB published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HANZA HOLDING AB (PUBL) 06:44a HANZA : Extern analys, Redeye PU 07/27 HANZA : interim report Q2 2021 PU 07/27 HANZA : Interim report January - June 2021 AQ 07/02 HANZA : wins assignment from Njord Clean Air AQ 07/02 HANZA Holding AB Wins Assignment from Njord Clean Air CI 06/24 HANZA : invites to Q2 presentation on July 27 at 11.oo am AQ 06/14 REDEYE : Höjd prognos och riktkurs PU 06/14 ABGSC : Uppdaterad analys, omvänd vinstvarning PU 06/14 HANZA : experiences strong profit development during the second quarter AQ 06/14 Hanza Holding AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2021 CI