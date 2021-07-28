Log in
    HANZA   SE0005878543

HANZA HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(HANZA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 07/28 06:37:24 am
24.8 SEK   +1.22%
Hanza : Extern analys, Redeye

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
REDEYE Equity Research

Hanza Holding 27 July 2021

Hanza Q2'21 Review: Solid Earnings Growth Likely to Continue

Redeye raises its Base case and forecasts following a solid Q2 report, showing significant margin improvements. While some areas are far from their potential profit level, Hanza generates its highest EBITA margin since at least 2017. As demand is likely to increase further, we believe profits are set for further expansions.

  • EBITA 2021E and 2022E raised by 10% and 13%.
  • Trading at 8x EBITA 2022E
  • New Base case SEK 30 (25)

Hanza continues to improve its margins and strengthens our view of its cluster strategy. While the share is up by ~75% year-to-date, considering Hanza's improving track record, profit growth, and discount to peers, we believe there is room for more. We raise our Base case to SEK 30 (25).

Q2'2021

Actuals vs Forecast - 2Q21

(SEKm)

2Q20

2Q21

2Q21E

Diff

Net sales

559

634

604

4.9%

Growth YoY

10.3%

13.4%

8.1%

Main Markets

306

339

346

-2.2%

Growth YoY

10.8%

13.3%

Other Markets

253

295

258

14.3%

Growth YoY

16.6%

2.0%

Adj. EBITA

14.9

40.4

30.1

34.2%

Adj. EBITA margin

2.7%

6.4%

5.0%

Main Markets

9.7

26.8

20.8

29.0%

Adj. EBITA margin

3.2%

7.9%

6.0%

Other Markets

4.9

14.7

10.3

42.5%

Adj. EBITA margin

1.9%

5.0%

4.0%

EBITA

-12.6

40.4

28.1

43.8%

EBITA margin

-2.3%

6.4%

4.6%

Source: Redeye Research, Hanza

Sales grow by about 13% y/y to SEK 634m, which was approximately 5% above our forecast of SEK 604m. Organic growth was about 10%. In addition to a Covid-related rebound, new orders and projects in several regions and various segments contributed to the sales growth. However, despite solid y/y growth, sales and EBITA were dampened by shortages of materials and components. Also, Hanza's largest customer, active in the textile industry, remained at low levels. Thus, there is potential for larger volumes in the future.

Adjusted EBITA more than doubled relative to Q2 last year, which was heavily affected by the Corona crisis, to SEK 40.4m (14.9). The outcome was significantly higher than our forecast of SEK 30.1m and above the preliminary figure of SEK >35m. Both Main Markets and Other Markets came in above our expectations. Also, 70% of Hanza's businesses had margins of above 10% in Q2, highlighting the strengths of Hanza's cluster strategy.

2

REDEYE Equity Research

Hanza Holding 27 July 2021

Main Markets (Nordics and Germany) had an EBITA margin of 7.9%, almost in line with

previous peak levels. Considering the low demand from Hanza's largest customer, a German

business with exposure to the textile industry, we believe the cluster has improved its

underlying efficiency, indicating the potential for even higher levels following a rebound in the

textile market. Also, management sees great opportunities in the German market as the

country opens following the pandemic.

Other Markets (Baltics, Central Europe, and China) had an EBITA margin of 5.0%, substantially

below Main Markets, but still significantly improved from last year's 1.9%. The main reason

for the difference in the margin is the maturity of the clusters. Nevertheless, the R12m margin

is about 4%, which is the best level in Other Markets so far, indicating that the efficiency

measures in immature clusters are paying off. Also, the Narva factory and the Central

European cluster still had a negative impact from the pandemic.

During the first half of 2021, Hanza has decided to invest SEK ~65m in production facilities.

The investments are broad regarding both technologies and regions, targeting Sweden,

Estonia, and China. We believe the investments in increased production facilities are a clear

sign that management is confident in larger volumes in the mid-term.

Despite appreciating by ~75% Year-to-date, Hanza is still trading at a discount to peers.

Considering the solid operational performance lately, especially in this Q2, we believe Hanza

is attractively priced.

EV

Sales

EV/SALES

EV/EBIT (x)

Sales growth

EBIT margin

Company

(local)

20A

20A

21E

22E

20A

21E

22E

20A

21E

22E

20A

21E

22E

Incap

222

106

2.1

1.7

1.5

18

12

10

50%

24%

12%

11.7%

14.5%

14.7%

Kitron

3 467

3 962

0.9

0.8

0.8

11

12

10

21%

3%

10%

7.8%

7.2%

7.5%

Nolato

24 565

9 359

2.6

2.2

2.0

23

19

17

18%

22%

8%

11.2%

11.5%

11.6%

Scanfil

525

595

0.9

0.8

0.8

12

12

11

3%

10%

4%

7.3%

6.7%

6.9%

Inission

701

1 059

0.7

0.7

0.6

15

16

11

8%

-2%

9%

4.5%

4.3%

5.7%

NCAB

9 182

2 115

4.3

3.1

2.9

52

30

28

19%

39%

9%

8.3%

10.6%

10.2%

Elos Medtech

1 735

580

3.0

2.3

2.1

30

16

15

-16%

29%

12%

9.9%

14.3%

13.8%

Median

1 735

1 059

2.1

1.7

1.5

18

16

11

18%

22%

9%

8%

11%

10%

Average

5 771

2 540

2.1

1.7

1.5

23

16

15

15%

18%

9%

9%

10%

10%

Hanza Holding

1 348

2 155

0.7

0.7

0.6

30

11

8

4%

9%

9%

1%

5%

6%

Source: Redeye, FactSet

Financial Forecasts

As the actual Q2 numbers came in above the preliminary figures while several business areas still suffered from the pandemic, we believe the underlying business is performing better than we previously thought. We raise our sales forecasts by ~2% for 2021 and 2022, which, combined with increasing our margin assumptions, results in a 13-14% raise of our EBITA forecasts.

We expect a rebound in both Main Markets and Other Markets as some areas still are negatively affected by the pandemic. Also, in Main Markets, we believe acquisitions will contribute to about 15% sales growth in H2 2021. We believe margins will continue to expand as demand picks up further and as more clusters get mature.

3

REDEYE Equity ResearchHanza Holding 27 July 2021

Estimate revisions Q2 2021

2021

2022

(SEKm)

New

Prev.

Change

New

Prev.

Change

Net sales

2359

2324

1.5%

2571

2525

1.8%

Growth

9%

8%

9%

9%

Adj. EBITA

142

129

9.9%

172

152

12.8%

Adj. EBITA margin

6.0%

5.6%

6.7%

6.0%

EBIT

122

107

13.2%

158

138

14.1%

EBIT margin

5.2%

4.6%

6.1%

5.5%

Source: Redeye Research

Financial forecasts Base-case

(SEKm)

2020

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21E

4Q21E

2021E

2022E

Net sales

2155

567

634

582

576

2359

2571

Growth YoY

4.2%

-5.3%

13.4%

15.8%

16.6%

9.5%

9.0%

Adj. EBITA

70.0

28.5

40.4

36.3

37.0

142.2

171.8

Adj. EBITA margin

3.2%

5.0%

6.4%

6.2%

6.4%

6.0%

6.7%

EBIT

31.3

19.0

36.2

32.8

33.5

121.5

157.8

EBIT margin

1.5%

3.3%

5.7%

5.6%

5.8%

5.2%

6.1%

Source: Redeye Research, Hanza

Main Markets - Financial forecasts Base-case

(SEKm)

2020

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21E

4Q21E

2021E

2022E

Net sales

1165

301

339

316

318

1275

1421

Growth YoY

4.7%

-10.9%

10.8%

19.1%

24.7%

9.4%

11.5%

Adj. EBITA

51.0

19.0

26.8

24.1

24.8

94.7

112.6

Adj. EBITA margin

4.4%

6.3%

7.9%

7.6%

7.8%

7.4%

7.9%

Source: Redeye Research, Hanza

Other Markets - Financial forecasts Base-case

(SEKm)

2020

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21E

4Q21E

2021E

2022E

Net sales

990

267

295

266

257

1085

1150

Growth YoY

3.7%

2.0%

16.6%

12.0%

8.0%

9.6%

6.0%

Adj. EBITA

24.9

10.4

14.7

13.3

13.1

51.5

63.2

Adj. EBITA margin

2.5%

3.9%

5.0%

5.0%

5.1%

4.7%

5.5%

Source: Redeye Research, Hanza

4

REDEYE Equity Research

Hanza Holding 27 July 2021

Disclaimer

Important information

Redeye AB ("Redeye" or "the Company") is a specialist financial advisory boutique that focuses on small and mid-cap growth companies in the Nordic region. We focus on the technology and life science sectors. We provide services within Corporate Broking, Corporate Finance, equity research and investor relations. Our strengths are our award-winning research department, experienced advisers, a unique investor network, and the powerful distribution channel redeye.se. Redeye was founded in 1999 and since 2007 has been subject to the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Redeye is licensed to; receive and transmit orders in financial instruments, provide investment advice to clients regarding financial instruments, prepare and disseminate financial analyses/recommendations for trading in financial instruments, execute orders in financial instruments on behalf of clients, place financial instruments without position taking, provide corporate advice and services within mergers and acquisition, provide services in conjunction with the provision of guarantees regarding financial instruments and to operate as a Certified Advisory business (ancillary authorization).

Limitation of liability

This document was prepared for information purposes for general distribution and is not intended to be advisory. The information contained in this analysis is based on sources deemed reliable by Redeye. However, Redeye cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information. The forward-looking information in the analysis is based on subjective assessments about the future, which constitutes a factor of uncertainty. Redeye cannot guarantee that forecasts and forward-looking statements will materialize. Investors shall conduct all investment decisions independently. This analysis is intended to be one of a number of tools that can be used in making an investment decision. All investors are therefore encouraged to supplement this information with additional relevant data and to consult a financial advisor prior to an investment decision. Accordingly, Redeye accepts no liability for any loss or damage resulting from the use of this analysis.

Potential conflict of interest

Redeye's research department is regulated by operational and administrative rules established to avoid conflicts of interest and to ensure the objectivity and independence of its analysts. The following applies:

  • For companies that are the subject of Redeye's research analysis, the applicable rules include those established by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority pertaining to investment recommendations and the handling of conflicts of interest. Furthermore, Redeye employees are not allowed to trade in financial instruments of the company in question, from the date Redeye publishes its analysis plus one trading day after this date.
  • An analyst may not engage in corporate finance transactions without the express approval of management and may not receive any remuneration directly linked to such transactions.
  • Redeye may carry out an analysis upon commission or in exchange for payment from the company that is the subject of the analysis, or from an underwriting institution in conjunction with a merger and acquisition (M&A) deal, new share issue or a public listing. Readers of these reports should assume that Redeye may have received or will receive remuneration from the company/companies cited in the report for the performance of financial advisory services. Such remuneration is of a predetermined amount and is not dependent on the content of the analysis.

Redeye's research coverage

Redeye's research analyses consist of case-based analyses, which imply that the frequency of the analytical reports may vary over time. Unless otherwise expressly stated in the report, the analysis is updated when considered necessary by the research department, for example in the event of significant changes in market conditions or events related to the issuer/the financial instrument.

Recommendation structure

Redeye does not issue any investment recommendations for fundamental analysis. However, Redeye has developed a proprietary analysis and rating model, Redeye Rating, in which each company is analyzed and evaluated. This analysis aims to provide an independent assessment of the company in question, its opportunities, risks, etc. The purpose is to provide an objective and professional set of data for owners and investors to use in their decision-making.

Redeye Rating (2021-07-27)

Rating

People

Business

Financials

5p

19

15

3

3p - 4p

99

76

37

0p - 2p

6

33

84

Company N

124

124

124

Duplication and distribution

This document may not be duplicated, reproduced or copied for purposes other than personal use. The document may not be distributed to physical or legal entities that are citizens of or domiciled in any country in which such distribution is prohibited according to applicable laws or other regulations.

Copyright Redeye AB.

CONFLICT OF INTERESTS

Fredrik Nilsson owns shares in the company : No

Redeye performs/have performed services for the Company and receives/have received compensation from the Company in connection with this.

5

Disclaimer

Hanza Holding AB published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HANZA HOLDING AB (PUBL)75.63%102
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED30.95%10 834
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.22.63%7 948
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.86%4 815
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.25%4 414
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.36%4 389