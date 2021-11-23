Hanza : Extern analys Redeye

Main Markets Taking Off

Redeye raises its Base Case and forecasts for Hanza following a strong Q3 report. We increased our margins assumptions for Main Markets, which despite a soft German cluster, managed to reach excellent margin levels.

Main Markets Highlighting the Cluster Strategy's Potential

While group sales and EBITA came in ~3% above our forecast, we are impressed by the margins in Main Markets, especially considering the soft German cluster. We believe the number highlights the potential of Hanza's cluster strategy, and when the German cluster rebounds, which the solid order book suggests, there is likely potential for more.

Restarting its German Expansion

Our impression is that Hanza had big plans for Germany (and still has) after the purchase of Ritter in 2019. However, the Corona pandemic came. Thus, it makes sense that management is talking about a restart, and Beyers increases the size of the German cluster by almost 50%.