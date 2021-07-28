Hanza : External analysis ABG Sundal Collier 07/28/2021 | 03:44pm EDT Send by mail :

EBITA estimates up 13-15% for '21e-'23e

13-15% for '21e-'23e Fair value range raised to SEK 24-39 per share A solid quarter despite shortages Sales were in line with our estimates at SEK 634m (1% vs. ABGSCe of SEK 625m, 13% y-o-y and up 10% organically). While most of the end-markets have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, sales to its largest customer, active in the textile the industry, remained low, and even fell short of the corresponding quarter of FY'20. Hanza exceeded its pre-announced EBITA guidance with adj. EBITA of SEK 40m (12% vs. ABGSCe of 36m), resulting in a record adj. EBITA margin of 6.4% (2.7%) vs. ABGSCe of 5.8%. Both segments contributed to the margin expansion, explained by strong markets driving operational leverage. The mature manufacturing clusters achieved low double-digit operating margins, while the clusters that are in the build-up phase had lower margins, resulting in approximately 70% of HANZA having an operating margin of around 10% in Q2'21 (implies that the other 30% had a margin of about -0.2%). Hanza said that without the current component shortages, both sales and earnings would have been slightly higher. Raised margin assumptions on solid cluster synergies We leave sales for '21e-'23e relatively unchanged, and expect near-term sales growth to be driven by recovering volumes from its largest customer (textile industry in Germany) and broadly supported by the general industrial recovery seen in Q2'21, which we expect to persist at a high level throughout 2021. We raise '21e-'23e EBITA by 13-15% on higher margin assumptions following the highlighted margin potential in mature clusters. We note some downside risks relating to component shortages in H2'21e. 9x '22e EV/EBITA, 9% FCF yield and 9% '21-'23e EBITA CAGR The share is trading at 9x '22e EV/EBITA, while offering a 34% '20-'23e adj. EBITA CAGR. In addition, the company says that assessments of acquisition targets are ongoing and will likely lead to more M&A, which would add to our estimates. We increase our fair valuation range to SEK 24-39(22-34) per share based on higher EBITA assumptions and reduced financial risk from the decreasing ND/EBITDA. Analyst(s): erik.cassel@abgsc.se, +46 8 566 286 25 max.bacco@abgsc.se, +46 708 448 688 SEKm 2019 2020 2021e 2022e 2023e Sales 2,068 2,155 2,403 2,645 2,823 EBITDA 149 139 227 250 270 EBITDA margin (%) 7.2 6.4 9.4 9.5 9.6 EBIT adj 76 56 131 145 157 EBIT adj margin (%) 3.7 2.6 5.5 5.5 5.6 Pretax profit 32 9 99 108 118 EPS rep 0.72 -0.04 2.16 2.36 2.58 EPS adj 1.63 1.22 2.73 2.80 3.05 Sales growth (%) 14.2 4.2 11.5 10.1 6.7 EPS growth (%) -3.2 -106.0 5,157.3 9.0 9.5 Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data Reason: Post-results comment Company sponsored research Not rated Estimate changes (%) 2021e 2022e 2023e Sales 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% EBIT (rep) 13.9% 16.0% 15.9% EPS (rep) 24.9% 27.5% 27.0% Source: ABG Sundal Collier Share price (SEK) 27/07/2021 24.5 Fair value range (per share) 24-39 Capital Goods, Sweden HANZA.ST/HANZA SS MCap (SEKm) 877 MCap (EURm) 86 Net debt (EURm) 46 No. of shares (m) 35.8 Free float (%) 70 Av. daily volume (k) 13 Next event Q3 report: 09 Nov Performance 26.0 24.0 22.0 20.0 18.0 16.0 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 Sep 18 Nov 18 Sep 19 Nov 19 Jul 20 Sep 20 Nov 20 Jul 18 Jan 19 Mar 19 May 19 Jul 19 Jan 20 Mar 20 May 20 Jan 21 Mar 21 May 21 HANZA OMX STH PI 1m 3m 12m Absolute (%) 13.4 33.9 75.6 Source: FactSet 2021e 2022e 2023e P/E (x) 11.3 10.4 9.5 P/E adj (x) 9.0 8.8 8.0 P/BVPS (x) 1.52 1.38 1.25 EV/EBITDA (x) 5.9 5.2 4.6 EV/EBIT adj (x) 10.2 8.9 7.9 EV/sales (x) 0.56 0.49 0.44 ROE adj (%) 18.6 16.5 16.3 Dividend yield (%) 1.0 3.0 3.2 FCF yield (%) 2.9 8.9 8.4 Lease adj. FCF yld (%) 2.9 8.9 8.4 Net IB debt/EBITDA 2.1 1.7 1.4 Lease adj. ND/EBITDA 1.3 1.0 1.2 Please refer to important disclosures at the end of this report This research product is commissioned and paid for by the company covered in this report. As such, this report is deemed to constitute an acceptableDocumentminor nondownloaded-monetary benefitby Maria(i.e. notANDERSSONinvestment research)(Hanza)s defined in MiFID II. HANZA Company description HANZA is a manufacturing company founded in 2008 with the vision "all you need is one". This means that it aims to provide a complete manufacturing solution for its clients. The company's manufacturing expertise spans over solutions within mechanics, electronics, cabling and assembly. HANZA's production sites are formed as clusters serving customers at a local level, with operations in the Nordic, Baltics, Asia and Central Europe. Risks HANZA's biggest risk is its exposure towards the overall economic cycle. In a recession, we expect that it will be difficult for HANZA to maintain its 10% sales growth target. Increased competition and consequent price pressure might affect the group negatively. Furthermore, it could be difficult for the company to find and hire the right competence during high-growth periods. Annual sales and adj. EBIT margin, SEKm Quarterly sales and adj. EBIT margin 3,000 6.0 700 2,500 5.0 600 2,000 4.0 500 1,500 3.0 400 300 1,000 2.0 200 500 1.0 100 0 0.0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021e 2022e 2023e Sales (LHS) Adj EBIT margin % (RHS) 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 0.0 Q3'21e Q4'21e Sales (LHS) Adj EBIT margin % (RHS) Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data EPS estimate changes, 2021e, SEK 2.2 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 20 20 20 20 20 20 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 Jul - Aug - Sep - Oct - Nov - Dec - Jan - Feb - Mar - Apr - May - Jun - Jul - ABGSC FactSet Consensus Mean Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet EPS estimate changes, 2022e, SEK 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.1 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.7 1.6 20 20 20 20 20 20 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 Jul - Aug - Sep - Oct - Nov - Dec - Jan - Feb - Mar - Apr - May - Jun - Jul - ABGSC FactSet Consensus Mean Source: ABG Sundal Collier, FactSet Lease adj. net debt and ND/EBITDA 12-monthforward-looking P/E 400 12.0 24.0 350 10.0 22.0 300 8.0 20.0 250 18.0 200 6.0 16.0 150 4.0 14.0 100 12.0 2.0 50 10.0 0 2022e 0.0 8.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021e 2023e Jul-16 Net IB debt excl. leasing (LHS) Net IB debt/EBITDA lease adj. (RHS) Jul-17 Jul-18 Jul-19 Jul-20 Jul-21 P/E f12m 5y avg Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data Source: ABG Sundal Collier, Company data j 28 July 2021 ABG Sundal Collier 2 Document downloaded by Maria ANDERSSON (Hanza) HANZA Deviation table (SEKm) Last year Actual ABGSC Q2 20 Q2 21 Q2 21e Dev (%) Net sales 559.0 633.8 625.5 1% EBITA -12.6 40.4 36.1 12% Adj EBITA 14.9 40.4 36.1 12% EBIT -16.1 36.2 32.7 11% Adj EBIT 11.4 36.2 32.7 11% Net profit -19.6 26.0 19.4 34% EPS -0.60 0.73 0.54 35% EBITA margin -2.3% 6.4% 5.8% 0.6% Adj EBITA margin 2.7% 6.4% 5.8% 0.6% EBIT margin -2.9% 5.7% Adj EBIT margin 2.0% 5.7% EO -27.5 0.0 0.0 Growth y-o-y Last year Actual ABGSC Dev (%) Sales 10% 13% 12% 1% adj. EBITA -31% 171% 142% 29% Net Profit -342% -233% Per segment Last year Actual ABGSC Dev (%) Sales Key Markets 306 339 360 -6% Other Markets 253 295 266 11% Business Development 0.3 0 0 n.m. adj. EBITA Key Markets 10 27 24 13% Other Markets 5 15 13 11% Business Development 0.3 -1.1 -1 22% EBITA margin Key Markets 3.2% 7.9% 6.6% 1.3% Other Markets 1.9% 5.0% 5.0% 0.0% Business Development Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data 28 July 2021 ABG Sundal Collier 3 Document downloaded by Maria ANDERSSON (Hanza) HANZA Estimate changes Old New Change (%) Change (SEKm) 2021e 2022e 2023e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2021e 2022e 2023e 2021e 2022e 2023e Net sales 2,394 2,636 2,813 2,403 2,645 2,823 0% 0% 0% 8 9 9 COGS -1,278 -1,424 -1,514 -1,271 -1,428 -1,519 0% 0% 0% 6 -5 -5 Gross Profit 1,117 1,213 1,300 1,131 1,217 1,304 1% 0% 0% 14 4 4 Opex -1,007 -1,088 -1,164 -1,006 -1,072 -1,147 0% -1% -1% 1 16 17 EBIT 110 125 136 125 145 157 14% 16% 16% 15 20 22 Adj EBIT 116 125 136 131 145 157 13% 16% 16% 15 20 22 D&A -102 -105 -113 -102 -106 -113 0% 0% 0% 0 0 0 ow depreciation -89 -91 -97 -88 -90 -96 -1% -1% -1% 1 0 1 ow amortization -14 -15 -16 -14 -16 -17 6% 6% 6% -1 -1 -1 EBITDA 212 230 248 227 250 270 7% 9% 9% 15 20 22 EBITA 123 140 152 139 160 174 13% 15% 15% 16 21 22 Adj EBITA 129 140 152 145 160 174 12% 15% 15% 16 21 22 Net financials -28 -37 -39 -26 -37 -40 -5% 0% 0% 1 0 0 Tax -20 -22 -24 -21 -23 -26 6% 8% 8% -1 -2 -2 EO -6 0 0 -6 0 0 Net profit 62 66 73 77 84 92 25% 27% 27% 15 18 20 EPS diluted (SEK) 1.74 1.85 2.03 2.17 2.36 2.58 25% 27% 27% 0.43 0.51 0.55 Gross margin 46.6% 46.0% 46.2% 47.1% 46.0% 46.2% 0.4% 0.0% 0.0% EBITA margin 5.2% 5.3% 5.4% 5.8% 6.1% 6.2% 0.6% 0.8% 0.8% Adj EBITA margin 5.4% 5.3% 5.4% 6.1% 6.1% 6.2% 0.6% 0.8% 0.8% EBITDA 8.9% 8.7% 8.8% 9.4% 9.5% 9.6% 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data 28 July 2021 ABG Sundal Collier 4 Document downloaded by Maria ANDERSSON (Hanza) HANZA Detailed financials, quarterly Quarterly overview, SEKm Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e Sales 498 507 516 548 599 559 503 494 567 634 590 612 COGS -272 -280 -280 -288 -321 -322 -292 -265 -307 -336 -311 -318 Gross Profit 225 226 236 260 278 237 211 229 260 298 279 294 SG&A -208 -209 -221 -252 -262 -254 -196 -213 -241 -262 -245 -258 EBIT 17 17 14 8 17 -16 15 15 19 36 34 36 Non-recurring items -6 -2 -7 -5 0 -28 0 3 -6 0 0 0 Adj. EBIT 23 19 21 13 17 11 15 13 25 36 34 36 Amortisation -2 -2 -3 -4 -4 -4 -6 -3 -4 -4 -3 -3 Adj. EBITA 25 22 24 17 20 15 21 16 29 40 38 39 Net financial expenses -6 -5 -8 -5 -7 -4 -6 -5 -7 -6 -7 -7 PTP 11 12 6 3 10 -20 9 11 12 31 28 29 Taxes -2 -4 -5 3 -3 1 -3 -5 -3 -5 -7 -7 NCI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net Profit 9 8 1 5 6 -20 7 5 9 26 21 21 Margin and growth metrics Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e Sales growth 13% 0% 20% 27% 20% 10% -2% -10% -5% 13% 17% 24% Gross margin 45.3% 44.7% 45.7% 47.4% 46.5% 42.5% 41.9% 46.3% 45.9% 47.0% 47.3% 48.0% EBIT margin 3.5% 3.4% 2.8% 1.5% 2.8% -2.9% 3.0% 3.1% 3.3% 5.7% 5.8% 5.8% Adj. EBIT margin 4.6% 3.8% 4.1% 2.4% 2.8% 2.0% 3.0% 2.6% 4.4% 5.7% 5.8% 5.8% Adj. EBITA margin 5.0% 4.2% 4.7% 3.0% 3.4% 2.7% 4.3% 3.3% 5.0% 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% Tax rate 20.2% 31.4% 85.2% -83.3% 32.6% 3.4% 27.5% 50.9% 22.9% 15.3% 25.0% 25.0% EBIT y-o-y -6.0%-21.2%-16.4% n.m -2.9% n.m n.m n.m n.m n.m 125.4% 131.6% Sales per segment, SEKm Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e Key markets 249 268 287 308 338 306 266 255 301 339 334 349 Other markets 248 239 229 239 261 253 239 238 267 295 255 263 Group 498 507 516 547 599 559 505 494 567 634 590 612 Segment adj. EBITA SEKm Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e Key markets 17 19 28 8 19 10 11 11 19 27 26 28 Other markets 8 2 -1 9 2 5 10 10 10 15 12 12 Business Development 0 0 -3 -1 -1 0 0 -3 -1 -1 -1 -1 Group 25 21 24 16 20 15 21 19 29 40 38 39 NRI -6 -2 -7 -5 0 -28 0 3 -6 0 0 0 adj. EBITA-margin Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e Key markets 6.7% 7.1% 9.7% 2.7% 5.6% 3.2% 4.3% 4.3% 6.3% 7.9% 7.9% 7.9% Other markets 3.3% 0.8% -0.5% 3.8% 0.8% 1.9% 4.3% 4.4% 3.9% 5.0% 4.7% 4.7% Group 5.0% 4.0% 4.7% 3.0% 3.4% 2.7% 4.2% 3.8% 5.0% 6.4% 6.4% 6.4% Other metrics R12m Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21e Q4'21e FCF conversion -141% 552% -5100% -25% 719% n.m 74% 1144% 304% -83% -434% 35% ND/EBITDA 3.0 2.7 4.5 3.6 3.4 3.7 3.7 3.2 3.6 2.9 2.3 2.0 NWC / Sales 9% 8% 15% 14% 13% 12% 12% 9% 10% 12% 16% 16% ROE 5% 4% 2% 5% 4% -1% 0% 0% 0% 9% 11% 13% ROIC 5% 5% 3% 4% 4% 2% 2% 3% 3% 7% 8% 9% Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data 28 July 2021 ABG Sundal Collier 5 Document downloaded by Maria ANDERSSON (Hanza) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

