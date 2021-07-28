Hanza : External analysis ABG Sundal Collier

Sales were in line with our estimates at SEK 634m (1% vs. ABGSCe of SEK 625m, 13% y-o-y and up 10% organically). While most of the end-markets have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, sales to its largest customer, active in the textile the industry, remained low, and even fell short of the corresponding quarter of FY'20. Hanza exceeded its pre-announced EBITA guidance with adj. EBITA of SEK 40m (12% vs. ABGSCe of 36m), resulting in a record adj. EBITA margin of 6.4% (2.7%) vs. ABGSCe of 5.8%. Both segments contributed to the margin expansion, explained by strong markets driving operational leverage. The mature manufacturing clusters achieved low double-digit operating margins, while the clusters that are in the build-up phase had lower margins, resulting in approximately 70% of HANZA having an operating margin of around 10% in Q2'21 (implies that the other 30% had a margin of about -0.2%). Hanza said that without the current component shortages, both sales and earnings would have been slightly higher.
Raised margin assumptions on solid cluster synergies
We leave sales for '21e-'23e relatively unchanged, and expect near-term sales growth to be driven by recovering volumes from its largest customer (textile industry in Germany) and broadly supported by the general industrial recovery seen in Q2'21, which we expect to persist at a high level throughout 2021. We raise '21e-'23e EBITA by 13-15% on higher margin assumptions following the highlighted margin potential in mature clusters. We note some downside risks relating to component shortages in H2'21e.
The share is trading at 9x '22e EV/EBITA, while offering a 34% '20-'23e adj. EBITA CAGR. In addition, the company says that assessments of acquisition targets are ongoing and will likely lead to more M&A, which would add to our estimates. We increase our fair valuation range to SEK 24-39(22-34) per share based on higher EBITA assumptions and reduced financial risk from the decreasing ND/EBITDA.
HANZA
Company description
HANZA is a manufacturing company founded in 2008 with the vision "all you need is one". This means that it aims to provide a complete manufacturing solution for its clients.
The company's manufacturing expertise spans over solutions within mechanics, electronics, cabling and assembly. HANZA's production sites are formed as clusters serving customers at a local level, with operations in the Nordic, Baltics, Asia and Central Europe.
Risks
HANZA's biggest risk is its exposure towards the overall economic cycle. In a recession, we expect that it will be difficult for HANZA to maintain its 10% sales growth target. Increased competition and consequent price pressure might affect the group negatively. Furthermore, it could be difficult for the company to find and hire the right competence during high-growth periods.
j
28 July 2021
ABG Sundal Collier
Deviation table
(SEKm)
Last year
Actual
ABGSC
Q2 20
Q2 21
Q2 21e
Dev (%)
Net sales
559.0
633.8
625.5
1%
EBITA
-12.6
40.4
36.1
12%
Adj EBITA
14.9
40.4
36.1
12%
EBIT
-16.1
36.2
32.7
11%
Adj EBIT
11.4
36.2
32.7
11%
Net profit
-19.6
26.0
19.4
34%
EPS
-0.60
0.73
0.54
35%
EBITA margin
-2.3%
6.4%
5.8%
0.6%
Adj EBITA margin
2.7%
6.4%
5.8%
0.6%
EBIT margin
-2.9%
5.7%
Adj EBIT margin
2.0%
5.7%
EO
-27.5
0.0
0.0
Growth y-o-y
Last year
Actual
ABGSC
Dev (%)
Sales
10%
13%
12%
1%
adj. EBITA
-31%
171%
142%
29%
Net Profit
-342%
-233%
Per segment
Last year
Actual
ABGSC
Dev (%)
Sales
Key Markets
306
339
360
-6%
Other Markets
253
295
266
11%
Business Development
0.3
0
0
n.m.
adj. EBITA
Key Markets
10
27
24
13%
Other Markets
5
15
13
11%
Business Development
0.3
-1.1
-1
22%
EBITA margin
Key Markets
3.2%
7.9%
6.6%
1.3%
Other Markets
1.9%
5.0%
5.0%
0.0%
Business Development
Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data
28 July 2021
Estimate changes
Old
New
Change (%)
Change (SEKm)
2021e
2022e
2023e
2021e
2022e
2023e
2021e
2022e
2023e
2021e
2022e
2023e
Net sales
2,394
2,636
2,813
2,403
2,645
2,823
0%
0%
0%
8
9
9
COGS
-1,278
-1,424
-1,514
-1,271
-1,428
-1,519
0%
0%
0%
6
-5
-5
Gross Profit
1,117
1,213
1,300
1,131
1,217
1,304
1%
0%
0%
14
4
4
Opex
-1,007
-1,088
-1,164
-1,006
-1,072
-1,147
0%
-1%
-1%
1
16
17
EBIT
110
125
136
125
145
157
14%
16%
16%
15
20
22
Adj EBIT
116
125
136
131
145
157
13%
16%
16%
15
20
22
D&A
-102
-105
-113
-102
-106
-113
0%
0%
0%
0
0
0
ow depreciation
-89
-91
-97
-88
-90
-96
-1%
-1%
-1%
1
0
1
ow amortization
-14
-15
-16
-14
-16
-17
6%
6%
6%
-1
-1
-1
EBITDA
212
230
248
227
250
270
7%
9%
9%
15
20
22
EBITA
123
140
152
139
160
174
13%
15%
15%
16
21
22
Adj EBITA
129
140
152
145
160
174
12%
15%
15%
16
21
22
Net financials
-28
-37
-39
-26
-37
-40
-5%
0%
0%
1
0
0
Tax
-20
-22
-24
-21
-23
-26
6%
8%
8%
-1
-2
-2
EO
-6
0
0
-6
0
0
Net profit
62
66
73
77
84
92
25%
27%
27%
15
18
20
EPS diluted (SEK)
1.74
1.85
2.03
2.17
2.36
2.58
25%
27%
27%
0.43
0.51
0.55
Gross margin
46.6%
46.0%
46.2%
47.1%
46.0%
46.2%
0.4%
0.0%
0.0%
EBITA margin
5.2%
5.3%
5.4%
5.8%
6.1%
6.2%
0.6%
0.8%
0.8%
Adj EBITA margin
5.4%
5.3%
5.4%
6.1%
6.1%
6.2%
0.6%
0.8%
0.8%
EBITDA
8.9%
8.7%
8.8%
9.4%
9.5%
9.6%
0.6%
0.7%
0.7%
Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data
Detailed financials, quarterly
Quarterly overview, SEKm
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
Sales
498
507
516
548
599
559
503
494
567
634
590
612
COGS
-272
-280
-280
-288
-321
-322
-292
-265
-307
-336
-311
-318
Gross Profit
225
226
236
260
278
237
211
229
260
298
279
294
SG&A
-208
-209
-221
-252
-262
-254
-196
-213
-241
-262
-245
-258
EBIT
17
17
14
8
17
-16
15
15
19
36
34
36
Non-recurring items
-6
-2
-7
-5
0
-28
0
3
-6
0
0
0
Adj. EBIT
23
19
21
13
17
11
15
13
25
36
34
36
Amortisation
-2
-2
-3
-4
-4
-4
-6
-3
-4
-4
-3
-3
Adj. EBITA
25
22
24
17
20
15
21
16
29
40
38
39
Net financial expenses
-6
-5
-8
-5
-7
-4
-6
-5
-7
-6
-7
-7
PTP
11
12
6
3
10
-20
9
11
12
31
28
29
Taxes
-2
-4
-5
3
-3
1
-3
-5
-3
-5
-7
-7
NCI
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit
9
8
1
5
6
-20
7
5
9
26
21
21
Margin and growth metrics
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
Sales growth
13%
0%
20%
27%
20%
10%
-2%
-10%
-5%
13%
17%
24%
Gross margin
45.3%
44.7%
45.7%
47.4%
46.5%
42.5%
41.9%
46.3%
45.9%
47.0%
47.3%
48.0%
EBIT margin
3.5%
3.4%
2.8%
1.5%
2.8%
-2.9%
3.0%
3.1%
3.3%
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
Adj. EBIT margin
4.6%
3.8%
4.1%
2.4%
2.8%
2.0%
3.0%
2.6%
4.4%
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
Adj. EBITA margin
5.0%
4.2%
4.7%
3.0%
3.4%
2.7%
4.3%
3.3%
5.0%
6.4%
6.4%
6.4%
Tax rate
20.2%
31.4%
85.2%
-83.3%
32.6%
3.4%
27.5%
50.9%
22.9%
15.3%
25.0%
25.0%
EBIT y-o-y
-6.0%-21.2%-16.4%
n.m
-2.9%
n.m
n.m
n.m
n.m
n.m
125.4%
131.6%
Sales per segment, SEKm
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
Key markets
249
268
287
308
338
306
266
255
301
339
334
349
Other markets
248
239
229
239
261
253
239
238
267
295
255
263
Group
498
507
516
547
599
559
505
494
567
634
590
612
Segment adj. EBITA SEKm
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
Key markets
17
19
28
8
19
10
11
11
19
27
26
28
Other markets
8
2
-1
9
2
5
10
10
10
15
12
12
Business Development
0
0
-3
-1
-1
0
0
-3
-1
-1
-1
-1
Group
25
21
24
16
20
15
21
19
29
40
38
39
NRI
-6
-2
-7
-5
0
-28
0
3
-6
0
0
0
adj. EBITA-margin
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
Key markets
6.7%
7.1%
9.7%
2.7%
5.6%
3.2%
4.3%
4.3%
6.3%
7.9%
7.9%
7.9%
Other markets
3.3%
0.8%
-0.5%
3.8%
0.8%
1.9%
4.3%
4.4%
3.9%
5.0%
4.7%
4.7%
Group
5.0%
4.0%
4.7%
3.0%
3.4%
2.7%
4.2%
3.8%
5.0%
6.4%
6.4%
6.4%
Other metrics R12m
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Q1'20
Q2'20
Q3'20
Q4'20
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21e
Q4'21e
FCF conversion
-141%
552%
-5100%
-25%
719%
n.m
74%
1144%
304%
-83%
-434%
35%
ND/EBITDA
3.0
2.7
4.5
3.6
3.4
3.7
3.7
3.2
3.6
2.9
2.3
2.0
NWC / Sales
9%
8%
15%
14%
13%
12%
12%
9%
10%
12%
16%
16%
ROE
5%
4%
2%
5%
4%
-1%
0%
0%
0%
9%
11%
13%
ROIC
5%
5%
3%
4%
4%
2%
2%
3%
3%
7%
8%
9%
Source: ABG Sundal Collier estimates, company data
