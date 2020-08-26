Hao Tian Development : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 08/26/2020 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Hao Tian Development Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. 昊天發展集團有限公司 Hao Tian Development Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00474) PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of Hao Tian Development Group Limited to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 18 September 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting is enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.haotianhk.com). Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in person, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding such meeting or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should you so wish. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING To safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the following measures will be implemented at the EGM: Each attendee will be required to undergo a mandatory body temperature check. Any person with a body temperature above 37.4 degrees Celsius, or who is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, will be denied entry into the EGM venue.

Shareholders, proxies and other attendees are required to wear surgical face masks inside the EGM venue at all times, and maintain a safe distance between seats. Any person who does not comply with this requirement will be required to leave the EGM venue.

No refreshments will be served at the EGM and there will be no corporate gifts. The Company reminds all Shareholders that any person who is subject to any quarantine order prescribed by the Hong Kong SAR Government will be denied entry into the EGM venue, in order to ensure the health and safety of all attendees at the EGM. Additionally, the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the EGM is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights and would like to encourage Shareholders to appoint the chairman of the EGM as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolutions at the EGM, instead of attending the EGM in person. 27 August 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Appendix I - Procedures for poll voting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 - i - the articles of association of the Company the board of Directors Hao Tian Development Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: ''Articles'' ''Board'' ''Company'' ''Directors'' the directors of the Company ''EGM'' the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 18 September 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned), the notice of which is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Latest Practicable Date'' 24 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''PRC'' The People's Republic of China ''Proposed Change of Company the proposed change of the English name of the Company Name'' from ''Hao Tian Development Group Limited'' to ''Aceso Life Science Group Limited'' and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''昊天發展集團有限公司'' to ''信銘生命科技集團有限公司'' ''Share(s)'' share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 1 - RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 昊天發展集團有限公司 Hao Tian Development Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00474) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Xu Haiying Cricket Square Dr. Zhiliang Ou, JP (Australia) Hutchins Drive Mr. Fok Chi Tak P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Non-executive Directors: Cayman Islands Dr. Wang Yu Dr. Li Yao Head office and principal place of business: Independent non-executive Directors: Rooms 2501-2509, 25th Floor Mr. Chan Ming Sun, Jonathan Shui On Centre Mr. Lam Kwan Sing 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai Mr. Lee Chi Hwa, Joshua Hong Kong 27 August 2020 To all Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 18 August 2020 in respect of, among other matter, the Proposed Change of Company Name. The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of the special resolution to be proposed at the EGM regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name and notice for convening the EGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME The Board proposed to change the English name of the Company from ''Hao Tian Development Group Limited'' to ''Aceso Life Science Group Limited'' and its dual foreign name in Chinese from ''昊天發展集團有限公司'' to ''信銘生命科技集團有限公司''. Conditions of the Proposed Change of Company Name The Proposed Change of Company Name is subject to the following conditions: the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the EGM approving the Proposed Change of Company Name; and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands approving the Proposed Change of Company Name by issuing a certificate of incorporation on change of name. Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out above, the Proposed Change of Company Name will take effect upon the date of the issue of a certificate of incorporation on change of name by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands confirming that the new name has been registered. The Company will then carry out the necessary filing procedures with the Companies Registry in Hong Kong. Reasons for the Proposed Change of Company Name The Company is an investment holding company. The Group principally engages in (i) money lending; (ii) securities investment; (iii) provision of commodities and securities brokerage service; (iv) asset management; (v) property leasing; and (vi) rental and trading of construction machinery. The Company has expanded its business into bioscience industry and has been endeavouring in identifying and locating acquisition targets. The Board considers that the Proposed Change of Company Name will better reflect the Company's future development direction and demonstrate its commitment on engaging in and focusing on the bioscience business. In addition, the Board believes that the new English and Chinese names of the Company will provide the Company with a new corporate image which will benefit the Company's future business development. Effects of the Proposed Change of Company Name The Proposed Change of Company Name will not affect any rights of the holders of securities of the Company nor the Company's financial position. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD All existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the present name of the Company will, upon the Proposed Change of Company Name becoming effective, continue to be evidence of title to such securities and the existing share certificates will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates for new share certificates under the new name of the Company. Subject to the confirmation of the Stock Exchange, the English and Chinese stock short names of the Company for trading in the Shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will also be changed after the new company name becomes effective. EGM A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 8 to 9 of this circular for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the special resolution set out therein. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed herewith and such form of proxy is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.haotianhk.com). Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM in person, please complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should you so wish. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting by poll is required for any resolution put to vote at the EGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, as at the Latest Practicable Date, no Shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the special resolution regarding the Proposed Change of Company Name at the EGM. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS In order to establish entitlements to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Friday, 18 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and properly completed transfer forms must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD VOTING BY POLL AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to Rule 13.39 of the Listing Rules and article 66 of the Articles, any votes of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. An announcement on the poll results will be published after the EGM in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. Details of procedures for conducting a poll are set out in the Appendix I to this circular. RECOMMENDATION The Board believes that the Proposed Change of Company Name is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and therefore recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of the resolution as set out in the notice of EGM. By order of the Board Hao Tian Development Group Limited Fok Chi Tak Executive Director - 6 - APPENDIX I PROCEDURES FOR POLL VOTING The chairman of the meeting will at the EGM demand, pursuant to article 66 of the Articles, poll voting on all resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM. On a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy or, in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representatives, shall have one vote for every Share of which he/she is the holder. A Shareholder present in person or by proxy or by authorised representatives who is entitled to more than one vote does not have to use all his/her votes (i.e., he/she can cast less votes than the number of Shares he/she holds or represents) or to cast all his/her votes the same way (i.e., he/she can cast some of his/her votes in favour of the resolution and some of his/her votes against the resolution). The poll voting slip will be distributed to Shareholders or their proxies or authorised representatives upon registration of attendance at the EGM. Shareholders who want to cast all their votes entitled may mark a ''P'' in either ''FOR'' or ''AGAINST'' box corresponding to the resolution to indicate whether he/she supports that resolution. For Shareholders who do not want to use all their votes or want to split votes in casting a particular resolution shall indicate the number of votes cast on a particular resolution in the ''FOR'' or ''AGAINST'' box, where appropriate, but the total votes cast must not exceed his/her entitled votes, or otherwise, the voting slip will be spoiled and the Shareholder's vote will not be counted. After closing the poll, the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, will act as scrutineer and count the votes and the poll results will be published after the EGM. - 7 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 昊天發展集團有限公司 Hao Tian Development Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 00474) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Hao Tian Development Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 18 September 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without modifications, the following resolution as a special resolution of the Company: SPECIAL RESOLUTION ''THAT subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Registrar of the Companies in Cayman Islands, the English name of the Company be changed from ''Hao Tian Development Group Limited'' to ''Aceso Life Science Group Limited'', and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''昊天發展集團有限公司'' to ''信銘生命科技集團有限公司'' with effect from the date of registration as set out in the certificate of incorporation on change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands, and that any one or more of the directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute all such documents, including under seal where appropriate, which he/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for the purpose of, or in connection with, the implementation of and giving effect to the proposed change of company name and to attend to any necessary registration and/or filing for and on behalf of the Company.'' By Order of the Board Hao Tian Development Group Limited Chan Lai Ping Company Secretary Hong Kong, 27 August 2020 - 8 - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Rooms 2501-2509, 25th Floor Shui On Centre 6-8 Harbour Road, Wanchai Hong Kong Notes: A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Where there are joint registered holders of any shares, any one of such persons may vote at the above meeting (or at any adjournment thereof), either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the above meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. In order to establish entitlements to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Friday, 18 September 2020, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and properly completed transfer forms must be lodged with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712 - 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020. In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority (such certification to be made by either a notary public or a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong), must be deposited with the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the above meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should he so wish. The translation into Chinese language of this notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Haiying, Dr. Zhiliang Ou, JP (Australia), and Mr. Fok Chi Tak; two non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Wang Yu and Dr. Li Yao; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Ming Sun, Jonathan, Mr. Lam Kwan Sing and Mr. Lee Chi Hwa, Joshua. - 9 - Attachments Original document

