Hao Tian Development : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof

昊天發展集團有限公司

Hao Tian Development Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00474)

Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof

I/We,1 of

being holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.01

each in the share capital of HAO TIAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT THE

CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or3

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting''), to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION* FOR4 AGAINST4

1. To approve the change of the English name of the Company from ''Hao Tian

Development Group Limited'' to ''Aceso Life Science Group Limited'' and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''昊天發展集團有限公司'' to ''信銘生命科技集團有限公司''

Please refer to the notice of the Meeting for the full text of the resolution.

Dated this: day of 2020.

Signature(s)5 :

Notes: