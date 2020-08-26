Hao Tian Development : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof
昊天發展集團有限公司
Hao Tian Development Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00474)
Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjournment thereof
I/We,1 of
being holder(s) of2
shares of HK$0.01
each in the share capital of HAO TIAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT THE
CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or3
of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting''), to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 September 2020 (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on the same day and at the same place is concluded or adjourned) (or at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION*
FOR4
AGAINST4
1. To approve the change of the English name of the Company from ''Hao Tian
Development Group Limited'' to ''Aceso Life Science Group Limited'' and the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from ''昊天發展集團有限公司'' to
''信銘生命科技集團有限公司''
Please refer to the notice of the Meeting for the full text of the resolution.
Dated this:
day of
2020.
Signature(s)5 :
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is appointed, strike out the words''THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or'' and the full name and address of the proxy desired to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS in the space provided. IF NOT COMPLETED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to complete the box will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified true copy thereof, must be deposited at the branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
In the case of joint holders of a share, the vote of the person, whether attending in person or by proxy, whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person if you so wish and in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Resolution will be put to shareholders to vote taken by way of a poll.
