  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Haodex Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAO   AU0000191306

HAODEX LIMITED

(HAO)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  02-20
0.415 AUD    --.--%
03:38aHAODEX : Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2021
PU
02/02HAODEX : Change of Director's Interest - Frank Huang
PU
01/24HAODEX LIMITED (NSX : HAO) Quarterly Update
AQ
Haodex : Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2021

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Half

Yearly 31 December 2021

Report

Haodex Ltd

ACN 623 392 325

Financial Statements

For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2021

Haodex Ltd

ACN 623 392 325

Contents

For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2021

Page

Financial Statements

Directors' Report

1

Auditor's Independence Declaration

3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8

Directors' Declaration

13

Independent Auditor's Review Report

14

Haodex Ltd

ACN 623 392 325

Directors' Report

31 December 2021

The directors hereby present the following half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2021 for Haodex Limited ("Haodex" or the "Company") and its controlled entities. (the "Group").

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements of the Group, being the company and its controlled entity, for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

1. General information Information on directors

The following person were directors of the Company during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Frank Huang

Anne Huang (resigned 22 November 2021)

Michael Pixley (appointed 22 November 2021)

Alvin Tan (appointed 22 November 2021)

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were to invest in technology which offers a platform to buy and sell goods and services throughout China.

During the half-year the Group ceased to offer selling its software for trading platforms. No other significant change in the nature of these activities occurred during the half-year.

  1. Operating results and review of operations for the half-year Operating results
    The consolidated loss of the Group amounted to $3,743,189 (31 December 2020: loss $263,313) including a significant corporate expense of $3,377,263 related to the listing of the Company during the half-year.
  2. Dividends paid or recommended
    There were no dividends paid or recommended during the financial period.
  3. Review of Operations
    Company Update
    The Company was pleased to receive listing approval during the half-year for the National Stock Exchange ("NSX") and commenced share trading on 9 December 2021.
    The Company has continued to experience growth across its e-commerce business channels Bulk Buy World and Monkey King. Bulkbuy has started to grow significantly from December 2021 inspired by a new innovative franchise model to develop merchants in various provinces in China. Bulkbuy has set up several provincial offices including Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hainan with local franchises to grow the merchants rapidly and expand its product range. Under the franchise agreement, the franchisee will pay the initial franchise fee to Bulkbuy and Bulkbuy will share 20% of the revenue to the franchise. Bulkbuy is currently in the process of launching franchisees in other provincial offices to enable rapid expansion after the Chinese New Year.
    The software underpinning these channels has matured considerably. The Bulkbuy World platform is now available for Chinese users on both desktop and app versions. The English version of the Bulkbuy World e-commerce platform is currently available for desktop users, the English app version is currently in development and expected to be completed by May 2022.

1

Haodex Ltd

ACN 623 392 325

Directors' Report

31 December 2021

  1. Other items Environmental matters
    The Group's operations are not regulated by any significant environmental regulations under a law of the Commonwealth or of a state or territory.
    Indemnification and insurance of officers and auditors
    No indemnities have been given or insurance premiums paid, during or since the end of the half-year, for any person who is or has been an officer or auditor of Haodex Ltd and Controlled Entities.
  2. Subsequent events to 31 December 2021
    No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the half-year which significantly affected or could significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors:

Frank Huang

Chairman

Dated 16 March 2022

2

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

As lead auditor of the review of Haodex Ltd for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  • no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  • no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of Haodex Ltd and the entities it controlled during the half-year.

Rothsay Audit & Assurance Pty Ltd

Daniel Dalla

Partner

16 March 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Haodex Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,40 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net cash 2021 1,31 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,1 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HAODEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Haodex Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Grant Pixley Independent Non Executive Director
Kong Kee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuan Yuan Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAODEX LIMITED-7.78%45
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-35.38%208 980
MEITUAN INC.-50.04%88 258
SHOPIFY INC.-59.82%64 557
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.37%44 493
PINDUODUO INC.-53.16%31 996