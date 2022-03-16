Haodex : Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2021
03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Half
Yearly 31 December 2021
Report
Haodex Ltd
ACN 623 392 325
Financial Statements
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2021
Haodex Ltd
ACN 623 392 325
Contents
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2021
Page
Financial Statements
Directors' Report
1
Auditor's Independence Declaration
3
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Statement of Financial Position
5
Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Financial Statements
8
Directors' Declaration
13
Independent Auditor's Review Report
14
Haodex Ltd
ACN 623 392 325
Directors' Report
31 December 2021
The directors hereby present the following half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2021 for Haodex Limited ("Haodex" or the "Company") and its controlled entities. (the "Group").
The directors present their report, together with the financial statements of the Group, being the company and its controlled entity, for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
1. General information Information on directors
The following person were directors of the Company during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:
Frank Huang
Anne Huang (resigned 22 November 2021)
Michael Pixley (appointed 22 November 2021)
Alvin Tan (appointed 22 November 2021)
Principal activities
The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were to invest in technology which offers a platform to buy and sell goods and services throughout China.
During the half-year the Group ceased to offer selling its software for trading platforms. No other significant change in the nature of these activities occurred during the half-year.
Operating results and review of operations for the half-year Operating results
The consolidated loss of the Group amounted to $3,743,189 (31 December 2020: loss $263,313) including a significant corporate expense of $3,377,263 related to the listing of the Company during the half-year.
Dividends paid or recommended
There were no dividends paid or recommended during the financial period.
Review of Operations
Company Update
The Company was pleased to receive listing approval during the half-year for the National Stock Exchange ("NSX") and commenced share trading on 9 December 2021.
The Company has continued to experience growth across its e-commerce business channels Bulk Buy World and Monkey King. Bulkbuy has started to grow significantly from December 2021 inspired by a new innovative franchise model to develop merchants in various provinces in China. Bulkbuy has set up several provincial offices including Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hainan with local franchises to grow the merchants rapidly and expand its product range. Under the franchise agreement, the franchisee will pay the initial franchise fee to Bulkbuy and Bulkbuy will share 20% of the revenue to the franchise. Bulkbuy is currently in the process of launching franchisees in other provincial offices to enable rapid expansion after the Chinese New Year.
The software underpinning these channels has matured considerably. The Bulkbuy World platform is now available for Chinese users on both desktop and app versions. The English version of the Bulkbuy World e-commerce platform is currently available for desktop users, the English app version is currently in development and expected to be completed by May 2022.
1
Haodex Ltd
ACN 623 392 325
Directors' Report
31 December 2021
Other items Environmental matters
The Group's operations are not regulated by any significant environmental regulations under a law of the Commonwealth or of a state or territory.
Indemnification and insurance of officers and auditors
No indemnities have been given or insurance premiums paid, during or since the end of the half-year, for any person who is or has been an officer or auditor of Haodex Ltd and Controlled Entities.
Subsequent events to 31 December 2021
No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the half-year which significantly affected or could significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group in future financial years.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors:
Frank Huang
Chairman
Dated 16 March 2022
2
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION UNDER SECTION 307C OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
As lead auditor of the review of Haodex Ltd for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
This declaration is in respect of Haodex Ltd and the entities it controlled during the half-year.
Rothsay Audit & Assurance Pty Ltd
Daniel Dalla
Partner
16 March 2022
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.