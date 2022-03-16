Haodex : Half Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2021

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Haodex Ltd

ACN 623 392 325

Directors' Report

31 December 2021

The directors hereby present the following half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2021 for Haodex Limited ("Haodex" or the "Company") and its controlled entities. (the "Group").

1. General information Information on directors

The following person were directors of the Company during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Frank Huang

Anne Huang (resigned 22 November 2021)

Michael Pixley (appointed 22 November 2021)

Alvin Tan (appointed 22 November 2021)

Principal activities

The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were to invest in technology which offers a platform to buy and sell goods and services throughout China.

During the half-year the Group ceased to offer selling its software for trading platforms. No other significant change in the nature of these activities occurred during the half-year.

Operating results and review of operations for the half-year Operating results

The consolidated loss of the Group amounted to $3,743,189 (31 December 2020: loss $263,313) including a significant corporate expense of $3,377,263 related to the listing of the Company during the half-year. Dividends paid or recommended

There were no dividends paid or recommended during the financial period. Review of Operations

Company Update

The Company was pleased to receive listing approval during the half-year for the National Stock Exchange ("NSX") and commenced share trading on 9 December 2021.

The Company has continued to experience growth across its e-commerce business channels Bulk Buy World and Monkey King. Bulkbuy has started to grow significantly from December 2021 inspired by a new innovative franchise model to develop merchants in various provinces in China. Bulkbuy has set up several provincial offices including Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hainan with local franchises to grow the merchants rapidly and expand its product range. Under the franchise agreement, the franchisee will pay the initial franchise fee to Bulkbuy and Bulkbuy will share 20% of the revenue to the franchise. Bulkbuy is currently in the process of launching franchisees in other provincial offices to enable rapid expansion after the Chinese New Year.

The software underpinning these channels has matured considerably. The Bulkbuy World platform is now available for Chinese users on both desktop and app versions. The English version of the Bulkbuy World e-commerce platform is currently available for desktop users, the English app version is currently in development and expected to be completed by May 2022.

