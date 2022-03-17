Haodex : Initial Director's Interests - Anne Huang

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Name of entity Haodex Limited

ABN 80 623 392 325

Name of director Ms Anne Huang Date of last notice Not applicable Date that director become a director 17/03/2022 (if initial notice) Date that director ceased to be director Not applicable (if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

6,250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

20,000,000 Performance Rights convertible into a maximum of 20,000,000 Shares, subject to the achievement of milestones.