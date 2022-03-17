Log in
    HAO   AU0000191306

HAODEX LIMITED

(HAO)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  02-20
0.415 AUD    --.--%
03/16HAODEX : Director's Declaration & Undertaking - Annie Huang
PU
03/16HAODEX : Initial Director's Interest - Annie Huang
PU
03/16HAODEX : Appointment of Executive Director
PU
Haodex : Initial Director's Interests - Anne Huang

03/17/2022 | 12:31am EDT
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Initial-Final Directors Interests.doc

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Initial or Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Haodex Limited

ABN 80 623 392 325

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Ms Anne Huang

Date of last notice

Not applicable

Date that director become a director

17/03/2022

(if initial notice)

Date that director ceased to be director

Not applicable

(if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

6,250,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

20,000,000 Performance Rights convertible into a maximum of 20,000,000 Shares, subject to the achievement of milestones.

Page 3 of 4

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Haodex Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
