Haodex : The Company appointed Nominated Adviser following the resignation of current Nominated Adviser.

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT 21 December 2021

Change of Nominated Advisor

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) ("Haodex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Indian Ocean Capital Pty Ltd acting as Nominated Adviser for the Company following the resignation of HopgoodGanim Lawyers as Nominated Adviser on 17 December 2021.

About Haodex Limited

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) operates an outstanding portfolio of e-commerce platforms providing trade between Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. Haodex plays a crucial role in facilitating China's increasing demand for seamless international trade by providing multiple online marketplace for retail goods (Monkey King Australia) a wholesale platform connecting Asian manufacturers direct to customers (Bulkbuy World) and accommodation (Frankshaus). The Haodex suite of online marketplaces are all easily accessible by both website and online app. Haodex is determined to connect its expansive network of Chinese vendors to the global demand for cost-effective and high-quality goods and services.

