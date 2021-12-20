Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Haodex Limited
  News
  Summary
    HAO   AU0000191306

HAODEX LIMITED

(HAO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 12/14
0.45 AUD   0.00%
05:50pHAODEX : The Company appointed Nominated Adviser following the resignation of current Nominated Adviser.
PU
12/09NSX Welcomes Haodex Limited on the National Stock Exchange of Australia
AW
Haodex : The Company appointed Nominated Adviser following the resignation of current Nominated Adviser.

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
NSX ANNOUNCEMENT 21 December 2021

Change of Nominated Advisor

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) ("Haodex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Indian Ocean Capital Pty Ltd acting as Nominated Adviser for the Company following the resignation of HopgoodGanim Lawyers as Nominated Adviser on 17 December 2021.

ENDS

For more information, please contact: admin@haodex.com

About Haodex Limited

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) operates an outstanding portfolio of e-commerce platforms providing trade between Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. Haodex plays a crucial role in facilitating China's increasing demand for seamless international trade by providing multiple online marketplace for retail goods (Monkey King Australia) a wholesale platform connecting Asian manufacturers direct to customers (Bulkbuy World) and accommodation (Frankshaus). The Haodex suite of online marketplaces are all easily accessible by both website and online app. Haodex is determined to connect its expansive network of Chinese vendors to the global demand for cost-effective and high-quality goods and services.

Haodex Ltd

Haodex Ltd | ABN: 80623392325 | Address: Suite 23/ Level 5, 88 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

Phone: 02 9152 8680 | Website: www.haodex.com.au

Disclaimer

Haodex Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,26 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net income 2020 0,35 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net Debt 2020 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,4 M 48,7 M 48,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAODEX LIMITED0.00%49
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-47.54%331 003
MEITUAN-25.59%177 557
SHOPIFY INC.16.91%166 219
PINDUODUO INC.-67.32%72 766
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-29.11%59 923