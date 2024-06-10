Haoxi Health Technology Limited (the “Company” or “HAO”), an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, China, today announced that against the backdrop of increasing global challenges, the Company is mobilizing its resources to actively fulfill its corporate social responsibility and is closely monitoring international humanitarian needs and collaborating with relevant organizations and groups to provide essential support for international medical aid.

Amidst evolving global dynamics, numerous regions face pressing humanitarian needs. The Company, renowned for its expertise in digital marketing and commitment to social responsibility, is leveraging its capabilities to assist those in need.

HAO has established a dedicated service team, collaborating closely with international medical aid organizations to assess frontline medical supply requirements. Simultaneously, the Company is sourcing various urgently needed humanitarian relief supplies including medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and protective gear, while meticulously planning donation strategies and delivery logistics.

Mr. Zhen Fan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We firmly believe that corporate success is rooted in societal support and trust. Therefore, amid global challenges, the Company has a unique opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society. Through our international humanitarian aid initiative, the Company aims to play a significant role in alleviating humanitarian crises worldwide.

“Furthermore, the Company invites other companies and individuals to join this collaborative effort, because a collective action is needed to address global humanitarian challenges effectively.”

