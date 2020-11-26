Log in
Hap Seng Consolidated

HAP SENG CONSOLIDATED

(HAPSENG)
News 
All News

Hap Seng Consolidated : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 0.3%

11/26/2020 | 05:19am EST
By Chester Tay

Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd's third-quarter profit rose 0.3%, as strong growth in its plantation segment offset reduced contributions from most other businesses.

Net profit rose to 193.7 million ringgit ($47.4 million), while revenue fell 9.0% to MYR1.66 billion, the diversified group said Thursday.

In the first nine months of 2020, net profit fell 17% compared with the same period a year earlier to MYR398.2 million, while revenue declined 22% to MYR4.13 billion.

The group expects its 2020 financial performance to be weaker than 2019, as most of its businesses are facing pandemic-related challenges.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 0518ET

Financials
Sales 2019 7 096 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net income 2019 1 163 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2019 4 178 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
Yield 2019 3,51%
Capitalization 20 789 M 5 086 M 5 104 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,54x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 868
Free-Float 23,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Foo Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Karl Rapp Thomas Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Uwe Behrend Group Chief Operating Officer
Siew Loon Au Chief Financial Officer
Kong Yip Shim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAP SENG CONSOLIDATED-16.33%5 086
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.17.33%145 726
SIEMENS AG-3.59%106 308
3M COMPANY0.40%102 167
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-5.91%91 979
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.17.52%66 817
