CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT STOCK CODE : 5138 COMPANY NAME : Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad FINANCIAL YEAR : December 31, 2023 OUTLINE: SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements. SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines. 1

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements. Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.1 The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met. Application : Applied Explanation on : The board of directors ("Board") of Hap Seng Plantations Holdings application of the Berhad ("HSP" or the "Company") is committed to foster a corporate practice governance culture that is grounded on the hallmarks of accountability, objectivity and transparency. As fiduciaries, the Board members are fully cognisant of the need to discharge their duties and responsibilities with unfettered judgment, due care and skill at all times. The Board is responsible for governing the business and affairs of the Company. The Board sets the strategic direction of HSP and monitors the outcome of efforts to reach that direction. The Business Plan 2024 was approved by the Board during the Board meeting held on 20 November 2023. The Board has also established key performance indicators to define, measure and monitor the performance and progress towards achieving the Company's goals. Setting the tone from above, the Board is committed to inculcate ethical and professional practices among the employees. Honesty and integrity are key values as the Board believes that the success of HSP's business is built on the foundation of trust and confidence. Board Committees are established by the Board to assist the Board with oversight functions in selected responsibility areas. Managing director of the Company ("Managing Director") and executive/senior management team ("Management") are responsible for implementing policies and strategies of the Board and overseeing HSP's operations. The demarcation of responsibilities between the Board and Management is outlined in the board charter of HSP ("Board Charter"). While the Board delegates its responsibility in accordance with the matters reserved in the board charter, the Board at all times exercises oversight function of the Board Committees and Management. Explanation for : departure 2

Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.2 A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Board is led by Dato' Mohammed Bin Haji Che Hussein, an application of the independent chairman ("Chairman"). practice The Chairman is responsible for leading and ensuring effective conduct of the Board. In fulfilling this role, he amongst others carries out the following: • ensuring that appropriate procedures are in place to govern the Board's proceedings; • setting the agenda, style and tone of Board deliberations, facilitating effective review, analysis, discussions and contributions by each director with sufficient time allocated for discussion of complex and contentious issues, encouraging constructive debate so as to enable a sound decision-making process; • ensuring accurate and timely information, in particular about the performance of the Company, is furnished to Board members; • establishing a close relationship of trust with the Management, Managing Director and Board, providing support and advice while respecting executive responsibility and hence, fostering a constructive relationship or partnership between the Board and Management team; • leading efforts to fulfill the Board's training needs; and • chairing of general meetings, and ensuring a smooth, open and constructive dialogue between the Board and the shareholders; and establishing and monitoring good governance practices in the Company. The responsibilities of the Chairman are set out in the Board Charter. Explanation for : departure Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below. Measure : 4

Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.3 The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals. Application : Applied Explanation on : The positions of Chairman and Managing Director are held by different application of the individuals (i.e. Dato' Mohammed Bin Haji Che Hussein as the Chairman practice and Datuk Edward Lee Ming Foo as the Managing Director). The Chairman leads the Board in its collective oversight of Management and the Managing Director focuses on the business and day-to-day management of the Company. The division of responsibilities between the Chairman and Managing Director is clearly articulated on the Board Charter. Explanation for : departure Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below. Measure: Timeframe: 6

Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.4 The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee Note: If the board Chairman is not a member of any of these specified committees, but the board allows the Chairman to participate in any or all of these committees' meetings, by way of invitation, then the status of this practice should be a 'Departure'. Application : Departure Explanation on : application of the practice Explanation for : Presently, the Chairman is a member of the Audit Committee, departure Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee ("Board Committees"). Although the Board acknowledges the perceived or potential risk of self-review by the Chairman assuming membership of the various Board Committees, there is no basis to conclude that such risk has been actualised. Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below. Measure : Nominating Committee would review and recommend suitable Board members to replace of the Chairman in various Board Committees. Timeframe : Others 7

Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.5 The board is supported by a suitably qualified and competent Company Secretary to provide sound governance advice, ensure adherence to rules and procedures, and advocate adoption of corporate governance best practices. Application : Applied Explanation on : The Board is supported by professionally qualified and competent application of the Company Secretaries, namely, Ms Cheah Yee Leng and Ms Lim Guan practice Nee. The Board is regularly apprised and advised by the Company Secretaries of statutory and regulatory requirements, roles and responsibility as well as pertinent governance matters. In discharging their role as counsels to the Board, the Company Secretaries also ensures proper supply of relevant information as well as the accuracy and adequacy of meeting materials, organising and facilitating the convening of board meetings, meetings of the board committees, general meetings, in consultation with the chairman, recording of meeting minutes and resolutions of the Board and Board Committees. The Company Secretaries also serve as a focal point for stakeholders' communication and engagement on corporate governance issues. The Company Secretaries constantly keep themselves abreast of changes in the realm of corporate governance through continuous professional development. During the year 2023, they attended various external training in relation to changes in regulatory requirements. Process flows on the operational processes and procedures of the secretarial function have been put in place to guide the day-to-day running of the function. Detailed information on the functional accountabilities of the Company Secretaries is encapsulated in the Board Charter. Explanation for : departure Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below. Measure : Timeframe : 8

Intended Outcome Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company. Practice 1.6 Directors receive meeting materials, which are complete and accurate within a reasonable period prior to the meeting. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the minutes are circulated in a timely manner. Application : Applied Explanation on : Board members are given appropriate materials in advance of each application of the Board and Board Committee meeting. For Board meetings, these practice materials include but not limited to: • Annual and quarterly financial statements; • Report on current trading and business issues from the managing director; • Proposals for capital expenditures (if any); • Proposals for acquisitions and disposals not in the ordinary course of business (if any); • Annual budget or business plan; • Risk management status report; • Management discussion and analysis to be incorporated in the Company's annual report; • Statement on risk management and internal control; • Sustainability statement; • Corporate governance report and statement; and • Reports of the Board Committees. These meeting materials and notice to the meeting are furnished to the Board members at least five business days in advance of the meeting. Exceptions may be made in certain ad-hoc or urgent instances when directors unanimously consent to a shorter notice period. In order to ensure directors are well-informed of the meeting proceedings, the minutes of the meetings are recorded by the Company Secretaries and circulated to the Board members in a timely manner upon conclusion the relevant meeting. Minutes of meetings record the decisions, including the key deliberations, rationale for each decision made, and any significant concerns or dissenting views. Explanation for : departure 9