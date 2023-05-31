Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hap Seng Plantations Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSPLANT   MYL5138OO002

HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS

(HSPLANT)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-29
1.890 MYR   -0.53%
Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 1 2023 Financial Results

05/31/2023 | 04:52am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Quarter ended

Year-to-date ended

31.3.2023

31.3.2022

Increase/

31.3.2023

31.3.2022

Increase/

RM'000

RM'000

(Decrease)

RM'000

RM'000

(Decrease)

Revenue

159,934

242,153

(34%)

159,934

242,153

(34%)

Operating expenses

(132,638)

(144,415)

(132,638)

(144,415)

Net other operating income

5,001

* 27,858

5,001

* 27,858

Operating profit

32,297

125,596

(74%)

32,297

125,596

(74%)

Finance costs

(812)

(676)

(812)

(676)

Profit before tax

31,485

124,920

(75%)

31,485

124,920

(75%)

Tax expense

(8,070)

(23,253)

(8,070)

(23,253)

Profit and total comprehensive

income for the period

23,415

101,667

(77%)

23,415

101,667

(77%)

Earnings per share (sen)

Basic

2.93

12.71

(77%)

2.93

12.71

(77%)

Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • Net other operating income for the preceding year corresponding quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with

the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 31 Mar 2023 - HSP

Page 1 of 14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

As at

As at

31.3.2023

31.12.2022

RM'000

RM'000

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,730,708

1,732,233

Current assets

Inventories

124,117

119,545

Biological assets

30,840

28,508

Receivables

8,383

9,204

Current tax assets

23,833

25,117

Money market deposits

310,801

339,586

Cash and cash equivalents

169,714

166,336

667,688

688,296

TOTAL ASSETS

2,398,396

2,420,529

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

1,475,578

1,475,578

Merger reserves

(1,347,761)

(1,347,761)

Retained earnings

1,769,712

1,802,275

1,897,529

1,930,092

Less: Treasury shares

(841)

(841)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,896,688

1,929,251

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

362,059

362,043

Lease liabilities

58,377

57,861

420,436

419,904

Current liabilities

Payables

71,303

61,282

Lease liabilities

9,969

10,092

81,272

71,374

TOTAL LIABILITIES

501,708

491,278

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,398,396

2,420,529

Net assets per share (RM)

2.37

2.41

Number of shares net of treasury shares ('000)

799,685

799,685

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 31 Mar 2023 - HSP

Page 2 of 14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-distributable

Distributable

Share

Merger

Retained

Treasury

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

shares

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2023

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,802,275

(841)

1,929,251

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

23,415

-

23,415

Dividends

-

-

(55,978)

-

(55,978)

At 31 March 2023

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,769,712

(841)

1,896,688

At 1 January 2022

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,755,895

(841)

1,882,871

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

101,667

-

101,667

Dividends

-

-

(123,951)

-

(123,951)

At 31 March 2022

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,733,611

(841)

1,860,587

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 31 Mar 2023 - HSP

Page 3 of 14

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Year-to-date ended

31.3.2023 31.3.2022

RM'000 RM'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

Adjustments for:

Non-cash items

Non-operating items

Dividend income

Net interest (income)/expense

Operating profit before working capital changes Net changes in working capital

Net tax paid

Net interest received/(paid)

Net cash generated from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Dividend received from money market deposits Decrease/(Increase) in money market deposits Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Net cash generated from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

Payment of lease liabilities

Net cash used in financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

31,485 124,920

19,107 11,155

  1. (18,865)

(1,375)(131)

  1. 96

48,822 117,175

6,270 (59,014)

(6,770) (25,275)

287(96)

48,609 32,790

1,375

131

30,151

(38,117)

108

41

  • 84,925
    (18,082) (16,066)

13,552 30,914

(55,978) (123,951)

(2,805) (2,083)

(58,783) (126,034)

3,378 (62,330)

166,336 121,040

169,714 58,710

Cash and cash equivalents comprise the following amounts:

Deposits with licensed banks

134,700

38,350

Cash in hand and at bank

35,014

20,360

169,714

58,710

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 31 Mar 2023 - HSP

Page 4 of 14

Basis of Preparation

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ["MFRS"] 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ["Bursa Securities"], and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134

  1. Significant accounting policies
    The accounting policies and presentation adopted by the Group in these interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
  2. Comments on the seasonality or cyclicality of operations
    Seasonal or cyclical factors affecting the operational performance of the Group include general climatic conditions, age profile of oil palms, the cyclical nature of annual production and the movements in commodity prices.
  3. Nature and amount of items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows that are unusual because of their nature, size or incidence
    Save for the information disclosed in this interim financial report, there were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flow during the interim period.
  4. Nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim periods of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years
    There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years.
  5. Issues, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securities Share buyback by the Company
    During the current quarter, there was no buyback of shares, resale nor cancellation of treasury shares.
    As at 31 March 2023, the Company held a total of 314,800 ordinary shares as treasury shares and the issued share capital of the Company remained unchanged at 800,000,000 ordinary shares.

QtrlyReport 31 Mar 2023 - HSP

Page 5 of 14

Disclaimer

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 676 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2023 121 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2023 117 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 5,11%
Capitalization 1 511 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 747
Free-Float 22,7%
Income Statement Evolution
