Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 1 2023 Financial Results
05/31/2023 | 04:52am EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Quarter ended
Year-to-date ended
31.3.2023
31.3.2022
Increase/
31.3.2023
31.3.2022
Increase/
RM'000
RM'000
(Decrease)
RM'000
RM'000
(Decrease)
Revenue
159,934
242,153
(34%)
159,934
242,153
(34%)
Operating expenses
(132,638)
(144,415)
(132,638)
(144,415)
Net other operating income
5,001
* 27,858
5,001
* 27,858
Operating profit
32,297
125,596
(74%)
32,297
125,596
(74%)
Finance costs
(812)
(676)
(812)
(676)
Profit before tax
31,485
124,920
(75%)
31,485
124,920
(75%)
Tax expense
(8,070)
(23,253)
(8,070)
(23,253)
Profit and total comprehensive
income for the period
23,415
101,667
(77%)
23,415
101,667
(77%)
Earnings per share (sen)
Basic
2.93
12.71
(77%)
2.93
12.71
(77%)
Diluted
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Net other operating income for the preceding year corresponding quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with
the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
As at
As at
31.3.2023
31.12.2022
RM'000
RM'000
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,730,708
1,732,233
Current assets
Inventories
124,117
119,545
Biological assets
30,840
28,508
Receivables
8,383
9,204
Current tax assets
23,833
25,117
Money market deposits
310,801
339,586
Cash and cash equivalents
169,714
166,336
667,688
688,296
TOTAL ASSETS
2,398,396
2,420,529
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
1,475,578
1,475,578
Merger reserves
(1,347,761)
(1,347,761)
Retained earnings
1,769,712
1,802,275
1,897,529
1,930,092
Less: Treasury shares
(841)
(841)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,896,688
1,929,251
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
362,059
362,043
Lease liabilities
58,377
57,861
420,436
419,904
Current liabilities
Payables
71,303
61,282
Lease liabilities
9,969
10,092
81,272
71,374
TOTAL LIABILITIES
501,708
491,278
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,398,396
2,420,529
Net assets per share (RM)
2.37
2.41
Number of shares net of treasury shares ('000)
799,685
799,685
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Attributable to owners of the Company
Non-distributable
Distributable
Share
Merger
Retained
Treasury
Total
capital
reserves
earnings
shares
equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2023
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,802,275
(841)
1,929,251
Profit and total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
23,415
-
23,415
Dividends
-
-
(55,978)
-
(55,978)
At 31 March 2023
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,769,712
(841)
1,896,688
At 1 January 2022
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,755,895
(841)
1,882,871
Profit and total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
101,667
-
101,667
Dividends
-
-
(123,951)
-
(123,951)
At 31 March 2022
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,733,611
(841)
1,860,587
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Year-to-date ended
31.3.2023 31.3.2022
RM'000 RM'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
Adjustments for:
Non-cash items
Non-operating items
Dividend income
Net interest (income)/expense
Operating profit before working capital changes Net changes in working capital
Net tax paid
Net interest received/(paid)
Net cash generated from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Dividend received from money market deposits Decrease/(Increase) in money market deposits Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Net cash generated from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
Payment of lease liabilities
Net cash used in financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
31,485 124,920
19,107 11,155
(18,865)
(1,375)(131)
96
48,822 117,175
6,270 (59,014)
(6,770) (25,275)
287(96)
48,609 32,790
1,375
131
30,151
(38,117)
108
41
84,925
(18,082) (16,066)
13,552 30,914
(55,978) (123,951)
(2,805) (2,083)
(58,783) (126,034)
3,378 (62,330)
166,336 121,040
169,714 58,710
Cash and cash equivalents comprise the following amounts:
Deposits with licensed banks
134,700
38,350
Cash in hand and at bank
35,014
20,360
169,714
58,710
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements
for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
Basis of Preparation
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ["MFRS"] 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ["Bursa Securities"], and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.
Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies and presentation adopted by the Group in these interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Comments on the seasonality or cyclicality of operations
Seasonal or cyclical factors affecting the operational performance of the Group include general climatic conditions, age profile of oil palms, the cyclical nature of annual production and the movements in commodity prices.
Nature and amount of items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows that are unusual because of their nature, size or incidence
Save for the information disclosed in this interim financial report, there were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flow during the interim period.
Nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim periods of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years
There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years.
Issues, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securitiesShare buyback by the Company
During the current quarter, there was no buyback of shares, resale nor cancellation of treasury shares.
As at 31 March 2023, the Company held a total of 314,800 ordinary shares as treasury shares and the issued share capital of the Company remained unchanged at 800,000,000 ordinary shares.
