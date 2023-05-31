Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 1 2023 Financial Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Quarter ended Year-to-date ended 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 Increase/ 31.3.2023 31.3.2022 Increase/ RM'000 RM'000 (Decrease) RM'000 RM'000 (Decrease) Revenue 159,934 242,153 (34%) 159,934 242,153 (34%) Operating expenses (132,638) (144,415) (132,638) (144,415) Net other operating income 5,001 * 27,858 5,001 * 27,858 Operating profit 32,297 125,596 (74%) 32,297 125,596 (74%) Finance costs (812) (676) (812) (676) Profit before tax 31,485 124,920 (75%) 31,485 124,920 (75%) Tax expense (8,070) (23,253) (8,070) (23,253) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period 23,415 101,667 (77%) 23,415 101,667 (77%) Earnings per share (sen) Basic 2.93 12.71 (77%) 2.93 12.71 (77%) Diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net other operating income for the preceding year corresponding quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with

the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements