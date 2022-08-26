Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Quarter ended Year-to-date ended 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 Increase/ 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 Increase/ RM'000 RM'000 (Decrease) RM'000 RM'000 (Decrease) Revenue 246,862 181,071 36% 489,015 302,393 62% Operating expenses (157,112) (121,347) (305,932) (207,684) Other operating income 5,091 3,657 * 37,354 8,519 Operating profit 94,841 63,381 50% 220,437 103,228 114% Finance costs (720) (582) (1,396) (1,192) Profit before tax 94,121 62,799 50% 219,041 102,036 115% Tax expense (27,219) (15,377) (50,472) (25,245) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period 66,902 47,422 41% 168,569 76,791 120% Earnings per share (sen) Basic 8.37 5.93 41% 21.08 9.60 120% Diluted N/A N/A N/A N/A Other operating income for the year-to-date ended 30 June 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report. The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx Page 1 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2022 As at As at 30.6.2022 31.12.2021 RM'000 RM'000 (Audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,715,849 1,710,570 Current assets Inventories 78,938 91,078 Biological assets 65,865 57,721 Receivables 10,186 14,266 Current tax assets 1,666 11,889 Money market deposits 450,367 296,637 Cash and cash equivalents 110,482 121,040 717,504 592,631 Assets held for sale - 66,101 717,504 658,732 TOTAL ASSETS 2,433,353 2,369,302 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 1,475,578 1,475,578 Merger reserves (1,347,761) (1,347,761) Retained earnings 1,800,513 1,755,895 1,928,330 1,883,712 Less: Treasury shares (841) (841) TOTAL EQUITY 1,927,489 1,882,871 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 363,993 378,865 Lease liabilities 52,538 43,209 Current liabilities 416,531 422,074 Payables 58,114 51,777 Current tax liabilities 22,568 6,303 Lease liabilities 8,651 6,277 89,333 64,357 TOTAL LIABILITIES 505,864 486,431 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,433,353 2,369,302 Net assets per share (RM) 2.41 2.35 Number of shares net of treasury shares ('000) 799,685 799,685 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx Page 2 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Attributable to owners of the Company Non-distributable Distributable Share Merger Retained Treasury Total capital reserves earnings shares equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 At 1 January 2022 1,475,578 (1,347,761) 1,755,895 (841) 1,882,871 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - 168,569 - 168,569 Dividends - - (123,951) - (123,951) At 30 June 2022 1,475,578 (1,347,761) 1,800,513 (841) 1,927,489 At 1 January 2021 1,475,578 (1,347,761) 1,587,850 (841) 1,714,826 Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - 76,791 - 76,791 Dividends - - (43,983) - (43,983) At 30 June 2021 1,475,578 (1,347,761) 1,620,658 (841) 1,747,634 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx Page 3 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 Year-to-date ended 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 RM'000 RM'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 219,041 102,036 Adjustments for: Non-cash items 33,740 41,697 Non-operating items (18,900) (39) Dividend income (2,684) (1,795) Net interest expense 392 677 Operating profit before working capital changes 231,589 142,576 Net changes in working capital 22,557 (7,383) Net tax paid (38,856) (12,567) Net interest paid (392) (677) Net cash generated from operating activities 214,898 121,949 Cash flows from investing activities Dividend received from money market deposits 2,684 1,795 Increase in money market deposits (153,730) (46,297) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 93 39 Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale 84,925 - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (31,063) (26,228) Net cash used in investing activities (97,091) (70,691) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (123,951) (43,983) Payment of lease liabilities (4,414) (5,189) Net cash used in financing activities (128,365) (49,172) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (10,558) 2,086 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 121,040 63,655 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 110,482 65,741 Cash and cash equivalents comprise the following amounts: Deposits with licensed banks 35,400 26,000 Cash in hand and at bank 75,082 39,741 110,482 65,741 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx Page 4 of 16