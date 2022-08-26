Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results
08/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Quarter ended
Year-to-date ended
30.6.2022
30.6.2021
Increase/
30.6.2022
30.6.2021
Increase/
RM'000
RM'000
(Decrease)
RM'000
RM'000
(Decrease)
Revenue
246,862
181,071
36%
489,015
302,393
62%
Operating expenses
(157,112)
(121,347)
(305,932)
(207,684)
Other operating income
5,091
3,657
* 37,354
8,519
Operating profit
94,841
63,381
50%
220,437
103,228
114%
Finance costs
(720)
(582)
(1,396)
(1,192)
Profit before tax
94,121
62,799
50%
219,041
102,036
115%
Tax expense
(27,219)
(15,377)
(50,472)
(25,245)
Profit and total comprehensive
income for the period
66,902
47,422
41%
168,569
76,791
120%
Earnings per share (sen)
Basic
8.37
5.93
41%
21.08
9.60
120%
Diluted
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Other operating income for the year-to-date ended 30 June 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with
the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx
Page 1 of 16
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
As at
As at
30.6.2022
31.12.2021
RM'000
RM'000
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,715,849
1,710,570
Current assets
Inventories
78,938
91,078
Biological assets
65,865
57,721
Receivables
10,186
14,266
Current tax assets
1,666
11,889
Money market deposits
450,367
296,637
Cash and cash equivalents
110,482
121,040
717,504
592,631
Assets held for sale
-
66,101
717,504
658,732
TOTAL ASSETS
2,433,353
2,369,302
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
1,475,578
1,475,578
Merger reserves
(1,347,761)
(1,347,761)
Retained earnings
1,800,513
1,755,895
1,928,330
1,883,712
Less: Treasury shares
(841)
(841)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,927,489
1,882,871
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
363,993
378,865
Lease liabilities
52,538
43,209
Current liabilities
416,531
422,074
Payables
58,114
51,777
Current tax liabilities
22,568
6,303
Lease liabilities
8,651
6,277
89,333
64,357
TOTAL LIABILITIES
505,864
486,431
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,433,353
2,369,302
Net assets per share (RM)
2.41
2.35
Number of shares net of treasury shares ('000)
799,685
799,685
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements
for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx
Page 2 of 16
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Attributable to owners of the Company
Non-distributable
Distributable
Share
Merger
Retained
Treasury
Total
capital
reserves
earnings
shares
equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
At 1 January 2022
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,755,895
(841)
1,882,871
Profit and total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
168,569
-
168,569
Dividends
-
-
(123,951)
-
(123,951)
At 30 June 2022
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,800,513
(841)
1,927,489
At 1 January 2021
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,587,850
(841)
1,714,826
Profit and total comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
76,791
-
76,791
Dividends
-
-
(43,983)
-
(43,983)
At 30 June 2021
1,475,578
(1,347,761)
1,620,658
(841)
1,747,634
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements
for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx
Page 3 of 16
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Year-to-date ended
30.6.2022
30.6.2021
RM'000
RM'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
219,041
102,036
Adjustments for:
Non-cash items
33,740
41,697
Non-operating items
(18,900)
(39)
Dividend income
(2,684)
(1,795)
Net interest expense
392
677
Operating profit before working capital changes
231,589
142,576
Net changes in working capital
22,557
(7,383)
Net tax paid
(38,856)
(12,567)
Net interest paid
(392)
(677)
Net cash generated from operating activities
214,898
121,949
Cash flows from investing activities
Dividend received from money market deposits
2,684
1,795
Increase in money market deposits
(153,730)
(46,297)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
93
39
Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale
84,925
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(31,063)
(26,228)
Net cash used in investing activities
(97,091)
(70,691)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(123,951)
(43,983)
Payment of lease liabilities
(4,414)
(5,189)
Net cash used in financing activities
(128,365)
(49,172)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(10,558)
2,086
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
121,040
63,655
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
110,482
65,741
Cash and cash equivalents comprise the following amounts:
Deposits with licensed banks
35,400
26,000
Cash in hand and at bank
75,082
39,741
110,482
65,741
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements
for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements
QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx
Page 4 of 16
Basis of Preparation
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ["MFRS"] 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ["Bursa Securities"], and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134
Significant accounting policies
The accounting policies and presentation adopted by the Group in these interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
Comments on the seasonality or cyclicality of operations
Seasonal or cyclical factors affecting the operational performance of the Group include general climatic conditions, age profile of oil palms, the cyclical nature of annual production and the movements in commodity prices.
Nature and amount of items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows that are unusual because of their nature, size or incidence
Save for the information disclosed in this interim financial report, there were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flow during the interim period.
Nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim periods of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years
There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim period of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years.
Issues, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securitiesShare buyback by the Company
During the current quarter, there was no buyback of shares, resale nor cancellation of treasury shares.
As at 30 June 2022, the Company held a total of 314,800 ordinary shares as treasury shares and the issued share capital of the Company remained unchanged at 800,000,000 ordinary shares.
Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 16:40:03 UTC.