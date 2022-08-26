Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Hap Seng Plantations Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSPLANT   MYL5138OO002

HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS

(HSPLANT)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-08-25
2.260 MYR   -2.16%
12:41pHAP SENG PLANTATIONS : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/24Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/24Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces First Interim Dividend in Respect of the Financial Year Ending 31 December 2022, Payment on 22 September 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results

08/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Quarter ended

Year-to-date ended

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

Increase/

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

Increase/

RM'000

RM'000

(Decrease)

RM'000

RM'000

(Decrease)

Revenue

246,862

181,071

36%

489,015

302,393

62%

Operating expenses

(157,112)

(121,347)

(305,932)

(207,684)

Other operating income

5,091

3,657

* 37,354

8,519

Operating profit

94,841

63,381

50%

220,437

103,228

114%

Finance costs

(720)

(582)

(1,396)

(1,192)

Profit before tax

94,121

62,799

50%

219,041

102,036

115%

Tax expense

(27,219)

(15,377)

(50,472)

(25,245)

Profit and total comprehensive

income for the period

66,902

47,422

41%

168,569

76,791

120%

Earnings per share (sen)

Basic

8.37

5.93

41%

21.08

9.60

120%

Diluted

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • Other operating income for the year-to-date ended 30 June 2022 included the gain on disposal of assets held for sale of RM18.8 million as disclosed in Note 5, Part B of this report.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with

the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx

Page 1 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

As at

As at

30.6.2022

31.12.2021

RM'000

RM'000

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,715,849

1,710,570

Current assets

Inventories

78,938

91,078

Biological assets

65,865

57,721

Receivables

10,186

14,266

Current tax assets

1,666

11,889

Money market deposits

450,367

296,637

Cash and cash equivalents

110,482

121,040

717,504

592,631

Assets held for sale

-

66,101

717,504

658,732

TOTAL ASSETS

2,433,353

2,369,302

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

1,475,578

1,475,578

Merger reserves

(1,347,761)

(1,347,761)

Retained earnings

1,800,513

1,755,895

1,928,330

1,883,712

Less: Treasury shares

(841)

(841)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,927,489

1,882,871

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

363,993

378,865

Lease liabilities

52,538

43,209

Current liabilities

416,531

422,074

Payables

58,114

51,777

Current tax liabilities

22,568

6,303

Lease liabilities

8,651

6,277

89,333

64,357

TOTAL LIABILITIES

505,864

486,431

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,433,353

2,369,302

Net assets per share (RM)

2.41

2.35

Number of shares net of treasury shares ('000)

799,685

799,685

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx

Page 2 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-distributable

Distributable

Share

Merger

Retained

Treasury

Total

capital

reserves

earnings

shares

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

At 1 January 2022

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,755,895

(841)

1,882,871

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

168,569

-

168,569

Dividends

-

-

(123,951)

-

(123,951)

At 30 June 2022

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,800,513

(841)

1,927,489

At 1 January 2021

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,587,850

(841)

1,714,826

Profit and total comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

76,791

-

76,791

Dividends

-

-

(43,983)

-

(43,983)

At 30 June 2021

1,475,578

(1,347,761)

1,620,658

(841)

1,747,634

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx

Page 3 of 16

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Year-to-date ended

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

RM'000

RM'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before tax

219,041

102,036

Adjustments for:

Non-cash items

33,740

41,697

Non-operating items

(18,900)

(39)

Dividend income

(2,684)

(1,795)

Net interest expense

392

677

Operating profit before working capital changes

231,589

142,576

Net changes in working capital

22,557

(7,383)

Net tax paid

(38,856)

(12,567)

Net interest paid

(392)

(677)

Net cash generated from operating activities

214,898

121,949

Cash flows from investing activities

Dividend received from money market deposits

2,684

1,795

Increase in money market deposits

(153,730)

(46,297)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

93

39

Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale

84,925

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(31,063)

(26,228)

Net cash used in investing activities

(97,091)

(70,691)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(123,951)

(43,983)

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,414)

(5,189)

Net cash used in financing activities

(128,365)

(49,172)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(10,558)

2,086

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

121,040

63,655

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

110,482

65,741

Cash and cash equivalents comprise the following amounts:

Deposits with licensed banks

35,400

26,000

Cash in hand and at bank

75,082

39,741

110,482

65,741

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements

for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the Interim Financial Statements

QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx

Page 4 of 16

Basis of Preparation

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Malaysian Financial Reporting Standard ["MFRS"] 134, Interim Financial Reporting and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ["Bursa Securities"], and should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134

  1. Significant accounting policies
    The accounting policies and presentation adopted by the Group in these interim financial statements are consistent with those adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.
  2. Comments on the seasonality or cyclicality of operations
    Seasonal or cyclical factors affecting the operational performance of the Group include general climatic conditions, age profile of oil palms, the cyclical nature of annual production and the movements in commodity prices.
  3. Nature and amount of items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income, or cash flows that are unusual because of their nature, size or incidence
    Save for the information disclosed in this interim financial report, there were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flow during the interim period.
  4. Nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim periods of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years
    There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim period of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years.
  5. Issues, cancellations, repurchases, resale and repayments of debt and equity securities Share buyback by the Company
    During the current quarter, there was no buyback of shares, resale nor cancellation of treasury shares.
    As at 30 June 2022, the Company held a total of 314,800 ordinary shares as treasury shares and the issued share capital of the Company remained unchanged at 800,000,000 ordinary shares.

QtrlyReport 30 June 2022 - HSP.docx

Page 5 of 16

Disclaimer

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 16:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS
12:41pHAP SENG PLANTATIONS : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/24Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
08/24Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces First Interim Dividend in Respect of the..
CI
08/09Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces Operating Results for the Month of July ..
CI
07/08Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces Operating Results for the Month of June ..
CI
06/27HAP SENG PLANTATIONS BERHAD : AGM Document
PU
06/13Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces Operating Results for the Month of May 2..
CI
05/26Hap Seng Plantations Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Q1
MT
05/25Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/09Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Announces Operating Results for the Month of April..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 918 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2022 266 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 8,72%
Capitalization 1 807 M 404 M 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 861
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,26 MYR
Average target price 2,50 MYR
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Foo Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Wai Ming Mak General Manager-Corporate Development
Mohammed bin Hussein Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Amat Asrie bin Abdul Kadir Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Choon Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS14.72%413
CORTEVA, INC.33.76%45 444
QL RESOURCES12.25%2 791
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.16.99%1 945
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.3.01%1 360
GENTING PLANTATIONS-1.79%1 320