Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 4 2020 Financial Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2021 Financial Results Company Name HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS BERHAD Stock Name HSPLANT Date Announced 24 Feb 2021 Category Financial Results Reference Number FRA-24022021-00042 Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020 Quarter 4 Qtr Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2020 The figures have not been audited Converted Attachment QtrlyReport 31 Dec 2020 Remark DEFAULT CURRENCY OTHER CURRENCY Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - 31 Dec 2020 INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING PERIOD 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000 1 Revenue 153,269 124,863 467,595 418,598 2 Profit/(loss) before tax 50,147 31,581 108,400 36,559 3 Profit/(loss) for the period 36,951 31,166 90,296 31,449 4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 36,951 31,166 90,296 31,449 5 Basic earnings/(loss) per shares (subunit) 4.62 3.90 11.29 3.93 6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (subunit) 5.5 2 7 2.5 AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END 7 Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 2.1400 2.0700 Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows: Country Base Unit Subunit Malaysia Ringgit Sen United States Dollar Cent United Kingdom Pound Pence Attachments Original document

