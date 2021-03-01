Log in
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS

(HSPLANT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 02/26
1.87 MYR   -1.58%
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS : Quarter 4 2020 Financial Results
PU
Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 4 2020 Financial Results

03/01/2021 | 04:00am EST
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2021

Financial Results

Company Name HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name HSPLANT
Date Announced 24 Feb 2021
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-24022021-00042
Financial Year End 31 Dec 2020
Quarter 4 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2020
The figures have not been audited

QtrlyReport 31 Dec 2020

DEFAULT CURRENCY OTHER CURRENCY
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - 31 Dec 2020

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING QUARTER CURRENT YEAR TO DATE PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING PERIOD
31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019
$$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000
1 Revenue 153,269 124,863 467,595 418,598
2 Profit/(loss) before tax 50,147 31,581 108,400 36,559
3 Profit/(loss) for the period 36,951 31,166 90,296 31,449
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 36,951 31,166 90,296 31,449
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per shares (subunit) 4.62 3.90 11.29 3.93
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (subunit) 5.5 2 7 2.5
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7 Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$) 2.1400 2.0700

Disclaimer

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS : Quarter 4 2020 Financial Results
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 473 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 74,3 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net cash 2020 161 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 1 495 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 993
Free-Float 6,47%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,22 MYR
Last Close Price 1,87 MYR
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ming Foo Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Wai Ming Mak General Manager-Finance
Amat Asrie bin Abdul Kadir Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwea Seng Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Khai Choon Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS3.89%369
CORTEVA, INC.16.61%33 594
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-0.33%17 890
QL RESOURCES6.03%3 691
GENTING PLANTATIONS-3.55%2 102
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.49.29%1 376
