Hap Seng Plantations : Quarter 4 2020 Financial Results
Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Dec 2021
Financial Results
Company Name
HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS BERHAD
Stock Name
HSPLANT
Date Announced
24 Feb 2021
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-24022021-00042
Financial Year End
31 Dec 2020
Quarter
4 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial period ended
31 Dec 2020
The figures
have not been audited
Converted Attachment
QtrlyReport 31 Dec 2020
Remark
DEFAULT CURRENCY
OTHER CURRENCY
Currency
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION - 31 Dec 2020
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING QUARTER
CURRENT YEAR TO DATE
PRECEDING YEAR CORRESPONDING PERIOD
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2020
31 Dec 2019
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
1
Revenue
153,269
124,863
467,595
418,598
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
50,147
31,581
108,400
36,559
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
36,951
31,166
90,296
31,449
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
36,951
31,166
90,296
31,449
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per shares (subunit)
4.62
3.90
11.29
3.93
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (subunit)
5.5
2
7
2.5
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
2.1400
2.0700
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Disclaimer
Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 08:59:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS
Sales 2020
473 M
117 M
117 M
Net income 2020
74,3 M
18,3 M
18,3 M
Net cash 2020
161 M
39,9 M
39,9 M
P/E ratio 2020
20,7x
Yield 2020
2,50%
Capitalization
1 495 M
369 M
369 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,82x
EV / Sales 2021
2,52x
Nbr of Employees
6 993
Free-Float
6,47%
Chart HAP SENG PLANTATIONS HOLDINGS
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
2,22 MYR
Last Close Price
1,87 MYR
Spread / Highest target
44,4%
Spread / Average Target
18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-0,53%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.