HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Following the attack on a Hapag-Lloyd container freighter in the Red Sea, the shipping company has halted shipping traffic through the Suez Canal for the time being. A spokesman for the Hamburg-based shipping company told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Friday that a new decision on the situation would be made on Monday.

The freighter "Al Jasrah" had previously been shot at in the strait between Yemen and Djibouti. Containers in particular were damaged, but the structure of the ship was not affected, the spokesman said. There were no casualties. According to media reports, there was a fire on board.

The freighter had reportedly sailed through the Suez Canal from Piraeus in Greece and was heading for Singapore. It was able to continue its journey after the attack./fi/bsp/DP/nas