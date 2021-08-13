DGAP-DD : Hapag-Lloyd AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.08.2021 / 12:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Rolf Eric Last name(s): Habben Jansen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hapag-Lloyd AG b) LEI HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000HLAG475 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 217.4000 EUR 35001.40 EUR 216.6000 EUR 7364.40 EUR 216.2000 EUR 26376.40 EUR 216.0000 EUR 12744.00 EUR 216.4000 EUR 11036.40 EUR 215.8000 EUR 41433.60 EUR 217.0000 EUR 28427.00 EUR 217.8000 EUR 30056.40 EUR 217.6000 EUR 29376.00 EUR 216.8000 EUR 15392.80 EUR 211.2000 EUR 555456.00 EUR 217.2000 EUR 33883.20 EUR 218.0000 EUR 10464.00 EUR 215.4000 EUR 10985.40 EUR 215.6000 EUR 4527.60 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 213.1311 EUR 852524.6000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-12; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

