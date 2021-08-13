Log in
DGAP-DD : Hapag-Lloyd AG english

08/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
13.08.2021 / 12:11 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Rolf Eric 
 
 Last name(s): Habben Jansen 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Hapag-Lloyd AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 HD52L5PJVBXJUUX8I539 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000HLAG475 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 217.4000 EUR  35001.40 EUR 
 
 216.6000 EUR  7364.40 EUR 
 
 216.2000 EUR  26376.40 EUR 
 
 216.0000 EUR  12744.00 EUR 
 
 216.4000 EUR  11036.40 EUR 
 
 215.8000 EUR  41433.60 EUR 
 
 217.0000 EUR  28427.00 EUR 
 
 217.8000 EUR  30056.40 EUR 
 
 217.6000 EUR  29376.00 EUR 
 
 216.8000 EUR  15392.80 EUR 
 
 211.2000 EUR  555456.00 EUR 
 
 217.2000 EUR  33883.20 EUR 
 
 218.0000 EUR  10464.00 EUR 
 
 215.4000 EUR  10985.40 EUR 
 
 215.6000 EUR  4527.60 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 213.1311 EUR  852524.6000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-12; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Hapag-Lloyd AG 
              Ballindamm 25 
              20095 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.hapag-lloyd.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69839 13.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)

