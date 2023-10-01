HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The environmental associations BUND, Nabu and WWF have again called for a halt to dredging work in view of what they say is only low utilization of the Elbe deepening by container ships. In the first six months of this year, of 434 container ships with a cargo of more than 8,000 standard containers (TEU) that had called at the Port of Hamburg, only 38 had used the additional draft available since the last deepening of the Elbe when leaving and 8 when entering, the associations announced on Sunday. "All the remaining 392 ships have not benefited at all from the deepening of the fairway," they said.

The figures were based on an evaluation of ship calls based on data from the ship reporting service and taking into account the applicable navigation rules, it said. The occasion was the ceremonial naming of the new container giant "Berlin Express" of the Hamburg shipping line Hapag-Lloyd by Elke Büdenbender, Germany's First Lady and wife of the German President, this Monday. The "Berlin Express" is the largest container ship under the German flag to date.

Also in view of declining handling figures in the port of Hamburg, there are enough reasons to question the deepening of the Elbe, in addition to the negative impact on nature, the associations said. "So instead of celebrating new, ever-larger ships, the depth of the Elbe would have to be put to the test." Reversing the last deepening of the Elbe would be the most effective measure to reduce sediment levels and give the river a chance at a healthy ecosystem again, they said./fi/DP/men