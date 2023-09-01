By Costas Paris

Fifteen cargo ships are stuck at Gabon's Owendo port three days after military officers ousted President Ali Bongo.

The ships have asked for permission to sail out but the country's borders remain closed, according to brokers. The Dallas Express, a Hapag-Lloyd boxship that moves 5,000 containers is one of the ships stuck.

Western diplomats said the country's ports will likely reopen by early next week.

