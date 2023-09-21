Hapag Lloyd AG is a Germany-based company primarily engaged in the marine freight and logistics sector. The Company focuses on providing liner services between all continents. Its fleet comprises container vessels with capacity up to 10,500 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Its products and services include e-business solutions, security information services, special cargo services, reefer solutions, customs clearance, as well as US flag services, among others. The Company also offers online tracing services for its clients. It operates worldwide in over 100 countries.