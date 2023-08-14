HAPAG-LLOYD : Gets a Sell rating from Warburg Research
Today at 05:25 am
Warburg Research reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is being increased from EUR 112 to EUR 123.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:36:18 2023-08-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|183.10 EUR
|+1.72%
|-6.25%
|+3.10%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.10%
|34 678 M $
|-14.76%
|32 112 M $
|-2.51%
|20 507 M $
|+21.29%
|13 469 M $
|-8.79%
|11 058 M $
|+22.04%
|10 060 M $
|+76.82%
|8 323 M $
|0.00%
|7 553 M $
|+11.45%
|6 997 M $
|-9.97%
|6 476 M $