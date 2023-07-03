HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
Today at 07:19 am
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 88.
|189.65 EUR
|+2.02%
|+1.89%
|+6.36%
