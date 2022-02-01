Log in
    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Hapag-Lloyd 4Q Earnings Surged Amid Higher Shipping Rates

02/01/2022 | 02:17am EST
By Olivia Bugault

Hapag-Lloyd AG said Tuesday that earnings more than quadrupled in its fourth quarter, citing preliminary results, as freight rates jumped on the back of high demand and supply-chain disruptions.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $8.4 billion, compared with $4.1 billion a year earlier, the German container shipping company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to $4.7 billion from $1 billion, while earnings before interest and taxes jumped to $4.2 billion from $500 million, it said.

For 2021 as a whole, "the main drivers of these positive business developments have been significantly improved freight rates resulting from very strong demand for goods exported from Asia," the company said. "At the same time, the major disruptions in global supply chains have led to a significant increase in transport expenses," it said.


