Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions



25.05.2022

- Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 35 per share approved

- Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2021 financial year

- Dr Andreas Rittstieg to succeed Nicola Gehrt on the Supervisory Board

- Four shareholder representatives re-elected to the Supervisory Board

Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the virtual Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 35 per share.

?We look back on an exceptionally successful year. We have made massive investments, significantly strengthened our financial and asset position, and achieved a record result. We are therefore very pleased that our shareholders will be able to benefit from a dividend again,? said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG, adding: ?At the same time, we have gotten the current year off to a very good start, and we are also expecting much higher results for the 2022 financial year.?

The shareholders approved the proposal to elect Dr Andreas Rittstieg to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. Rittstieg, who holds a doctorate in law, was a member of the Executive Board of the holding company of the Hubert Burda Media Group; has worked as a partner and lawyer in leading law firms in Hamburg, Los Angeles and Tokyo; and was a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG until 2014. He will be succeeding Nicola Gehrt, who resigned from office with effect at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 25 May. It was also resolved to re-elect Turqi Abdulrahman A. Alnowaiser, Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani, Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez and José Francisco Pérez Mackenna to the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

?I am very pleased because all the re-elected shareholder representatives are extremely familiar with the company. This will enable us to seamlessly continue the very constructive collaboration of recent years. In addition, I would like to thank Ms Nicola Gehrt for energetically supporting the Supervisory Board for almost six years. At the same time, I look forward to working again with her successor, Dr Andreas Rittstieg, whom I very warmly welcome to the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG,? said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

After the strong start to the year for Hapag-Lloyd AG, the second quarter will also exceed previous expectations. Then there should be a gradual normalisation of the global supply chains beginning in the second half of the year. According to its forecast amended on 28 April, Hapag-Lloyd expects that the EBITDA and EBIT for the current 2022 financial year as a whole will also clearly surpass the prior-year level. However, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty.

You can find all voting results of today?s Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, in the Investor Relations section of our website:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/company/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html



With a fleet of 248 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world?s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,000 employees and 418 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU ? including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 123 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

