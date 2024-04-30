EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders approved today with the required majority all items on the agenda put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting. This included the appropriation of the net profit and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 9.25 per share.
“We achieved the third-best Group profit in the history of our company and, on the whole, we can look back on a very successful 2023. For this reason, our shareholders will benefit from a dividend again. What’s more, we have made considerable strategic progress by improving our service quality, expanding our terminal activities, and further modernising our vessel and container fleets,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, adding: “With our new Strategy 2030, we have also set our course for the coming years. We will now vigorously pursue this strategy while keeping in mind our ambitious sustainability goals and our aim to be the ‘undisputed number one for quality’ for our customers.”
The shareholders also approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board to re-elect Michael Behrendt to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. Following the Annual General Meeting, Behrendt was also re-elected by his fellow Supervisory Board members to continue to be its chairman. Michael Behrendt has been the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014. “I am very pleased with the election result and the trust that our shareholders have in me. With continuity on the Supervisory Board, we will seamlessly maintain the trust-based cooperation of recent years and continue to provide constructive support to the Executive Board,” Michael Behrendt said.
As stated in the forecast for the current 2024 financial year published on 14 March, Hapag-Lloyd expects the Group EBITDA to be in the range of USD 1.1 to 3.3 billion (EUR 1 to 3 billion) and the Group EBIT to be in the range of USD minus 1.1 to 1.1 billion (EUR minus 1 to 1 billion). However, this forecast remains subject to considerable uncertainty given the very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges.
All voting results of today’s Annual General Meeting, as well as additional documents and information, can be accessed at http://www.hapag-lloyd.com/agm.
