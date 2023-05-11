Advanced search
    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13:42 2023-05-11 am EDT
191.40 EUR   +0.47%
Hapag-Lloyd Backs 2023 Outlook After 1Q Hit From Weaker Demand
DJ
01:31aHapag-lloyd Q1 2023 : good resilience in weaker market environment
EQ
05/09Tui Cruises sets itself a CO2 milestone: 27.5 percent minus by 2030
DP
Hapag-Lloyd Backs 2023 Outlook After 1Q Hit From Weaker Demand

05/11/2023 | 02:07am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday confirmed its 2023 outlook after reporting sharp falls in first-quarter earnings and revenue, as weaker shipping demand weighed on freight rates and transport volumes.

The German shipping company said after-tax profit for the quarter was $2.03 billion compared with $4.86 billion in the same period of 2022, on revenue that was 33% lower at $6.03 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped to $2.38 billion from $5.31 billion.

The company attributed the declines to weak global demand that resulted in a 4.9% fall in transport volumes against a backdrop of cost inflation.

"The market environment has normalized, with corresponding declines in demand and freight rates. This will undoubtedly have an impact on our earnings over the course of the year, so we will be keeping a very close eye on our costs," Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said.

Hapag-Lloyd confirmed its previous forecasts for 2023 Ebitda to come in at between $4.3 billion and $6.5 billion, with earnings before interest and taxes expected to be in a range of $2.1 billion to $4.3 billion.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-23 0206ET

Financials
Sales 2023 19 026 M 20 884 M 20 884 M
Net income 2023 3 392 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
Net cash 2023 1 591 M 1 746 M 1 746 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 4,57%
Capitalization 33 482 M 36 753 M 36 753 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 14 248
Free-Float 3,60%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 190,50 €
Average target price 171,78 €
Spread / Average Target -9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Member-Executive Board
Donya Florence Amer Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Lisa Gathen Head-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG7.26%36 753
AP MOLLER MAERSK-23.56%29 814
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.48%25 016
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED13.26%13 448
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA1.87%11 915
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD-1.37%8 677
