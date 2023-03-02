Advanced search
    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:22:02 2023-03-02 am EST
283.00 EUR   +0.28%
02:10aHapag-Lloyd Expects Sharp Earnings Drop in 2023 After Fall in Freight Rates
DJ
02:06aHapag-Lloyd Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
01:31aHapag-Lloyd publishes 2022 annual report and announces forecast for the current financial year
EQ
Hapag-Lloyd Expects Sharp Earnings Drop in 2023 After Fall in Freight Rates

03/02/2023 | 02:10am EST
By Adria Calatayud


Hapag-Lloyd AG said Thursday that it expects a significant fall in earnings in 2023 as the economy has cooled and freight rates have declined, and that it will keep an eye on costs.

The German shipping company said it anticipates earnings will gradually normalize, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2023 to come in at between $4.3 billion and $6.5 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes are expected to be in a range of between $2.1 billion and $4.3 billion, Hapag-Lloyd said.

For 2022 as a whole, the company reported Ebitda of $20.47 billion and EBIT of $18.47 billion, boosted by exceptionally high freight rates that began to fall toward the end of the year amid weaker demand and easing port congestion.

Hapag-Lloyd said its forecast for 2023 is subject to considerable uncertainty given the war in Ukraine and high inflation, and that it is working on a strategic plan until 2030.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 0209ET

Financials
Sales 2022 34 275 M 36 580 M 36 580 M
Net income 2022 17 059 M 18 206 M 18 206 M
Net cash 2022 11 942 M 12 745 M 12 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,96x
Yield 2022 17,7%
Capitalization 49 600 M 52 934 M 52 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 509
Free-Float 3,60%
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 282,20 €
Average target price 168,00 €
Spread / Average Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Member-Executive Board
Donya Florence Amer Chief Information & Human Resources Officer
Lisa Gathen Head-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG58.90%52 934
AP MOLLER MAERSK5.06%40 376
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.26%23 283
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA13.57%13 186
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-10.64%10 601
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD8.21%9 449