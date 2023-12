By Mauro Orru

Hapag-Lloyd is pausing all container ship traffic through the Red Sea until Monday, following an attack on one of its vessels sailing close to the coast of Yemen.

A spokesman for the German shipping company confirmed the decision on Friday.

Meanwhile, Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk paused all journeys through the Red Sea until further notice after a spate of attacks on vessels in the area.

