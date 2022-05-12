Hapag-Lloyd Q1 net profit more than triples, expects strong Q2

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German container shipping
group Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday reported first-quarter
net profit of 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion), more than triple
the number a year ago and, forecast another strong performance
for the second quarter.
"The year has got off to an exceptionally strong start on
the whole, and whilst there have been first signs that the
market has passed its peak, we also expect a strong second
quarter," Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said.
Jansen also said that currently global supply chains
remained under significant pressure, citing the recent measures
taken in China in response to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Many ports are still congested, and infrastructure is
strained, which together is resulting in longer turnaround times
for ships and containers.
Jansen, in a call with Reuters, said the tight supply-demand
balance was expected to ease in the second half of the year.
"The world economy is weakening, we notice that in the
day-to-day," he said. "And in the second half, vessels ordered
maybe a year and a half ago will be delivered by the shipyards,"
he added.
The company's first-quarter 4.2 billion net profit was up
from 1.2 billion in Jan-March 2021.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) came in at 4.7 billion euros, three times
the level a year earlier, while earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT), at 4.3 billion euros, compared with just under 3
billion in the same 2021 period.
The company, the world's fifth-biggest container shipping
group, stuck with preliminary forecasts made on April 28 for
2022 EBITDA to range between 13.6 and 15.5 billion euros, and
for EBIT to come in between 11.7 billion and 13.6 billion euros.
Revenues in January-March rose to 8 billion euros, largely
thanks to average freight rates being achieved at $2,744 per
twenty-foot equivalent standard container unit (TEU), versus
$1,509 a year earlier, and also benefited from a stronger
dollar.
Shipping fuel costs were at an average $613 per tonne in the
first quarter, up 60% year-on-year.
($1 = 0.9516 euros)
