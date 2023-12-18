By Mauro Orru

Hapag-Lloyd decided to reroute several ships via the Cape of Good Hope, just days after pausing all container ship traffic through the Red Sea following an attack on one of its vessels.

A spokesman for the German shipping company told Dow Jones Newswires on Monday that the detour would be effective until passage through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea will be safe again for vessels and crews.

Hapag-Lloyd shares trade 6.7% higher at EUR134.20.

