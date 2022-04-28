Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hapag-Lloyd AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLAG   DE000HLAG475

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

(HLAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/28 10:15:55 am EDT
340.70 EUR   +5.09%
09:58aHapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
EQ
04/26HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/21HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

04/28/2022 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

28-Apr-2022 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

Hapag-Lloyd posted earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022. Based on preliminary figures, Group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is in the range of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) and Group EBIT is around USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.3 billion).

The transport volume of around 3 million TEU was at the level of the previous year. At the same time, the average freight rate increased by approximately 80%.

Based on current business performance, the second quarter should also exceed previous expectations. Against this background, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the current financial year today. For 2022, Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion).

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty.

The final business figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on 12 May 2022.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULT*

EUR FIGURES Q1 2022 Q1 2021
EBITDA (EUR billion) 4.7 1.6
EBIT (EUR billion) 4.3 1.3
 
USD FIGURES Q1 2022 Q1 2021
EBITDA (USD billion) 5.3 1.9
EBIT (USD billion) 4.8 1.5
 

2022 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*

EUR FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (EUR billion) 13.6 - 15.5 10.7 - 12.4
EBIT (EUR billion) 11.7 - 13.6 8.9 - 10.7
 
USD FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (USD billion) 14.5 - 16.5 12.0 - 14.0
EBIT (USD billion) 12.5 - 14.5 10.0 - 12.0

* Figures rounded.


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1338759

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1338759  28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338759&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HAPAG-LLOYD AG
09:58aHapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings ..
EQ
04/26HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/21HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
04/14HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating
MD
04/11Kuehne Holding Lifts Stake In Lufthansa To 10%
MT
03/28HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/14HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03/11HAPAG-LLOYD : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/10TRANSCRIPT : Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2022
CI
03/10Hapag-Lloyd Extends Contracts of CEO, CFO Until 2027
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAPAG-LLOYD AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 26 339 M 27 760 M 27 760 M
Net income 2022 9 669 M 10 191 M 10 191 M
Net cash 2022 7 174 M 7 561 M 7 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 9,38%
Capitalization 56 981 M 60 056 M 60 056 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 14 106
Free-Float 3,60%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 324,20 €
Average target price 231,82 €
Spread / Average Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Member-Executive Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Mansfeld Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AG17.04%60 056
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-16.27%50 746
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.65%32 138
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.51%17 791
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION0.00%14 355
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA12.10%12 912