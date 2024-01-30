ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has left its rating for Hapag-Lloyd at "Sell" with a target price of 110 euros after preliminary figures. The turnover is in line with his expectations and market estimates, analyst Cristian Nedelcu wrote in a study published on Tuesday. In connection with the situation on the Red Sea and the increased freight rates, the share price of Hapag-Lloyd has risen disproportionately compared to its competitor Maersk. He considers this to be unjustified./tih/ajx

