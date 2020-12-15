DGAP-AFR : Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG /
2020-12-15
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
