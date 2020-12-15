Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12/15/2020 | 09:53am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / 
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly 
reports and quarterly/interim statements 
 
2020-12-15 / 15:52 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and 
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall 
be disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html 
 
*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html 
 
2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Hapag-Lloyd AG 
          Ballindamm 25 
          20095 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155418 2020-12-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 09:52 ET (14:52 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 12 524 M 15 221 M 15 221 M
Net income 2020 822 M 999 M 999 M
Net Debt 2020 4 369 M 5 310 M 5 310 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 13 200 M 16 021 M 16 042 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 174
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 67,83 €
Last Close Price 75,10 €
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Karl Gernandt Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-1.83%16 021
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S40.35%41 334
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.114.24%15 363
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-30.63%5 897
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED54.11%5 063
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-16.03%3 957
