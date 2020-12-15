DGAP-AFR : Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG /
*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
*Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021
Address:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
