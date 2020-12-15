DGAP-AFR : Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2020-12-15 / 15:52 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)* Language: German Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: English Date of disclosure: May 12, 2021 Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html *Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)* Language: German Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021 Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: English Date of disclosure: November 12, 2021 Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html 2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG Ballindamm 25 20095 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com End of News DGAP News Service 1155418 2020-12-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 09:52 ET (14:52 GMT)