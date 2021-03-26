Hapag Lloyd : Sustainability-linked senior note successfully placed

The sustainability-linked senior note is associated with a clearly defined sustainability target: By 2030, the CO2 intensity of Hapag-Lloyd's own fleet is to be reduced by 60% compared with 2008, the reference year of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Improvements in the CO2 intensity will be measured and annually disclosed according to the so-called Average Efficiency Ratio (AER) indicator, which was 11.68 in 2008 and is expected to fall to 4.67 by 2030.

'With the successful placement of our sustainability-linked note, we have reached another milestone in our green financing activities. At the same time, we are very pleased with the demand and the confidence of our investors. Now we need to keep our own ambitious sustainability targets for CO2 intensity firmly in sight and achieve them step-by-step,' says Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed on the market its first sustainability-linked corporate senior note with a volume of EUR 300 million. The senior note has a coupon of 2.5% and a maturity of 7 years. The emission price was 100%. The proceeds of this new note issuance will be used to redeem early and in full the existing 5.125% EUR bond (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024. The existing note is expected to be redeemed on 7 April 2021 at the fixed price of 102.563%.





About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 237 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,100 employees and 395 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 122 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.



