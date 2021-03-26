Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(HLAG)
Hapag Lloyd : Sustainability-linked senior note successfully placed

03/26/2021 | 03:15am EDT
Sustainability-linked senior note successfully placed

Bond volume in the amount of EUR 300 million placed // Coupon of 2.5% achieved // Proceeds to be used for early redemption of existing EUR bond

Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed on the market its first sustainability-linked corporate senior note with a volume of EUR 300 million. The senior note has a coupon of 2.5% and a maturity of 7 years. The emission price was 100%. The proceeds of this new note issuance will be used to redeem early and in full the existing 5.125% EUR bond (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024. The existing note is expected to be redeemed on 7 April 2021 at the fixed price of 102.563%.

'With the successful placement of our sustainability-linked note, we have reached another milestone in our green financing activities. At the same time, we are very pleased with the demand and the confidence of our investors. Now we need to keep our own ambitious sustainability targets for CO2 intensity firmly in sight and achieve them step-by-step,' says Mark Frese, Chief Financial Officer of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

The sustainability-linked senior note is associated with a clearly defined sustainability target: By 2030, the CO2 intensity of Hapag-Lloyd's own fleet is to be reduced by 60% compared with 2008, the reference year of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Improvements in the CO2 intensity will be measured and annually disclosed according to the so-called Average Efficiency Ratio (AER) indicator, which was 11.68 in 2008 and is expected to fall to 4.67 by 2030.



Press contacts
Nils.Haupt@hlag.com +49 40 3001 - 2263
Tim.Seifert@hlag.com +49 40 3001 - 2291


About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 237 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,100 employees and 395 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 122 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.


Disclaimer

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the 'United States'), Canada, Japan, Australia or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 'Order') or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as 'relevant persons). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

The securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ('EEA') and the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a 'Retail Investor' means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a Qualified Investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (the 'PRIIPs Regulation') for offering or selling the securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA and the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. In the United Kingdom, MiFID II, the Prospectus Regulation and PRIIPs Regulation form part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ('EUWA').

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Hapag-Lloyd group and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the Hapag-Lloyd group has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Hapag-Lloyd group. Actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

Hapag-Lloyd AG published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 349 M 16 896 M 16 896 M
Net income 2021 2 417 M 2 846 M 2 846 M
Net Debt 2021 2 757 M 3 246 M 3 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,13x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 21 865 M 25 753 M 25 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 13 117
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 109,56 €
Last Close Price 124,40 €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Habben Jansen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese Chief Financial Officer
Michael Behrendt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Rothkopf Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Mansfeld Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT35.36%27 098
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S0.26%42 103
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.05%18 962
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED47.25%8 546
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.71%6 384
HMM CO.,LTD111.11%6 206
