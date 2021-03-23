Log in
Hapag Lloyd : plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024

03/23/2021 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024

23-March-2021 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 23 March 2021

Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note for the early redemption of the existing EUR bond in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024

Subject to attractive market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd AG plans to issue a sustainability-linked senior note in the amount of EUR 300 million. To this end, Hapag-Lloyd has today engaged a consortium of banks to arrange and conduct meetings with potential investors in the days ahead. The proceeds of this potential senior note issuance are to be used to redeem the existing EUR bond (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) in the amount of EUR 300 million and maturing in 2024.

As part of these efforts, subject to a successful placement of the new sustainability-linked senior note, Hapag-Lloyd intends to redeem the outstanding senior note early and in full - presumably on 7 April 2021 - at the fixed redemption price of 102.563%.

Disclaimer
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (the "United States"), Canada, Japan, Australia or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
This announcement is directed at and/or for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "relevant persons). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.
The securities are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") and the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a "Retail Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a Qualified Investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA and the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. In the United Kingdom, MiFID II, the Prospectus Regulation and PRIIPs Regulation form part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA").
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of the Hapag-Lloyd group and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which the Hapag-Lloyd group has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by the Hapag-Lloyd group. Actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.




Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177413

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1177413  23-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
