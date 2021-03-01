Log in
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Hapag Lloyd : opens new office in Kenya

03/01/2021 | 04:04am EST
Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Kenya

Hapag-Lloyd is continuing to grow in Africa. Today, the shipping company opened a new office in Kenya. While the main business will be managed from the port city of Mombasa, the company will also have an office in Nairobi, the country's capital.

Hapag-Lloyd mainly transports agricultural goods out of Kenya, especially tea, coffee, fruits and textiles. The imports primarily consist of chemicals, foodstuffs and a wide range of goods made of plastic or rubber.

The new office will be headed by Country Manager Prashant Sindhwani. While 19 staff members will work in Mombasa, 6 will be based in Nairobi and 1 in Uganda.

Via the gateway port of Mombasa, the shipping company offers two different services. While the China Kenya Express Service (CKX) connects Kenya with some of the most important ports in Asia, such as Singapore and Shanghai, the East Africa Service (EAS2) connects the East African country with the west coast of India and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

'Kenya is the economic hub of East Africa and the most important growth region on the continent,' says Dheeraj Bhatia, Senior Managing Director Region Middle East at Hapag-Lloyd. 'By opening our new office in Kenya, we expect to continue our robust growth on the African continent.'

Hapag-Lloyd also serves landlocked East African countries - such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan - with regular inland connections to and from Mombasa. As part of its growth strategy, the shipping company will endeavour to develop inland connections to Somalia, Southern Ethiopia and Northern Tanzania.

Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer at Hapag-Lloyd: 'Our Strategy 2023 focuses not only on becoming the 'Number One for Quality', but also on selected growth markets worldwide. We see an enormous growth potential in Africa and will further invest into our services and selected countries.'

In a congratulatory note, German Ambassador to Kenya Annett Günther states that she wishes Hapag-Lloyd all the best with their new presence in Kenya. 'Kenya as a regional and continental hub for trade relies on strong and efficient logistics service providers. Hapag-Lloyd has been serving the region for many years, so it is a logical step, and a good sign for the business community in Kenya, that they are now establishing a permanent presence in Mombasa and Nairobi.'

With the opening of the new office in Kenya, Hapag-Lloyd now has own five offices on the continent in South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. Additionally Hapag-Lloyd recently opened its Quality Service Center in Mauritius.

Nils Haupt Nils.Haupt@hlag.com +49 40 3001 - 2263

About Hapag-Lloyd
With a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The company has around 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.7 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Hapag-Lloyd AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
