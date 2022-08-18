Happiness Development : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 20-F/A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
AMENDMENT NO.1 TO
FORM 20-F
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
Commission file number: 001-39098
Happiness Development Group Limited
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Cayman Islands
No. 11, Dongjiao East Road, Shuangxi, Shunchang, Nanping City
Fujian Province, People's Republic of China
Xuezhu Wang, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +86-0599-782-8808
No. 11, Dongjiao East Road, Shuangxi, Shunchang, Nanping City
Fujian Province, People's Republic of China
|
Title of Each Class
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
|
Name of Each Exchange On Which
Registered
|
Ordinary shares, par value US$0.0005 per share
|
|
HAPP
|
|
NASDAQ Capital Market
The number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of August 15, 2022 were 66,854,583 Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share and 12,245,100 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0005 per share.
|
Auditor Name: TPS Thayer, LLC
|
|
Auditor Location: Sugar Land, TX
|
|
Auditor Firm ID: 6706
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Amendment (this "Amendment") to the annual report on Form 20-F (File No.001-39098), initially filed on August 15, 2022 is being filed as an exhibits-only filing, solely for the purpose of adding Exhibit 23.1, which were inadvertently omitted from the Form 20-F.
Other than as expressly set forth above, this Amendment does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate any other items or disclosures contained in the Original Filing and does not reflect events occurring after the date of the Original Filing. This Amendment consists solely of the cover page, this explanatory note, the exhibit index and the exhibits filed herewith.
ITEM 19. EXHIBITS
EXHIBIT INDEX
|
|
|
|
|
Incorporated by
reference to
|
|
Filed
|
Exhibit No.
|
|
Description
|
|
Form Exhibit Filing Date
|
|
herewith
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
Original Memorandum and Articles of Association dated March 4, 2019
|
|
F-1
|
|
3.1
|
|
March 8, 2019
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
First Amended and Restated Articles of Association
|
|
F-1
|
|
3.1
|
|
March 28, 2019
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
First Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association
|
|
F-1
|
|
3.2
|
|
March 28, 2019
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association
|
|
20-F
|
|
1.4
|
|
August 15, 2022
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Specimen Certificate for Ordinary Shares
|
|
F-1
|
|
4.1
|
|
March 28, 2019
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
Employment Agreement by and between CEO Xuezhu Wang and the Company dated August 28, 2018
|
|
F-1
|
|
10.3
|
|
March 28, 2019
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
Employment Agreement by and between CFO Jiong Bian and the Company dated August 26, 2018
|
|
F-1
|
|
10.4
|
|
March 28, 2019
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, by and between Happiness Development Group Limited (formerly known as "Happiness Biotech Group Limited") and the Purchasers, dated June 25, 2021
|
|
6-K
|
|
1.1
|
|
July 1, 2021
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
Share Purchase Agreement, by and among Happiness Development Group Limited (formerly known as "Happiness Biotech Group Limited"), Fujian Happiness Biotech Co., Limited, and Fujian Shennong Jiagu Development Co., Ltd., dated October 14, 2021
|
|
6-K
|
|
4.1
|
|
October 25, 2021
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, by and between Happiness Development Group Limited (formerly known as "Happiness Biotech Group Limited") and the Purchasers, dated January 18, 2022
|
|
6-K
|
|
99.1
|
|
January 21, 2022
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
Equity Transfer Agreement, by and among Happiness Development Group Limited (formerly known as "Happiness Biotech Group Limited"), Fujian Happiness Biotech Co., Limited, and Fuzhou Hekangyuan Trading Co., Ltd., dated March 4, 2022
|
|
6-K
|
|
4.1
|
|
March 7, 2022
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, by and between Happiness Development Group Limited (formerly known as "Happiness Biotech Group Limited") and the Purchasers, dated March 11, 2022
|
|
6-K
|
|
1.1
|
|
March 16, 2022
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
List of Subsidiaries
|
|
20-F
|
|
8.1
|
|
August 15, 2022
|
|
|
11.1
|
|
Code of Business Conduct and Ethics of the Registrant
|
|
F-1
|
|
99.1
|
|
May 3, 2019
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
Certification of the Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
12.2
|
|
Certification of the Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
13.1
|
|
Certification of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
23.1
|
|
Consent of TPS Thayer, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIGNATURE
The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on this Amendment to Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this annual report on its behalf.
|
Date: August 18, 2022
|
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
/s/ Xuezhu Wang
|
|
Xuezhu Wang
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
2