Happiness Development : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND MARCH 31, 2021

AND

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

F-1

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND MARCH 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

As of

September 30, As of

March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,710,044 $ 36,558,752 Accounts receivable 19,195,282 34,563,743 Inventories 2,428,641 1,785,379 Due from related parties 124,156 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,368,295 22,189,744 Total current assets 86,826,418 95,097,618 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,381,490 10,514,031 Intangible assets, net 2,069,316 1,832,099 Goodwill 552,567 162,832 Other assets 4,315,953 5,138,105 TOTAL ASSETS $ 104,145,744 $ 112,744,685 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,769,624 $ 8,841,163 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,083,303 3,694,943 Income tax payable 509 334,523 Short-term bank borrowings 2,004,502 2,237,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,857,938 15,107,629 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.0005 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 31,953,025 and 30,481,580 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 15,977 15,241 Preferred shares, $0.0005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 29,054,060 26,545,384 Statutory surplus reserve 7,622,765 7,622,765 Retained earnings 51,421,031 61,475,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,217,398 (913,621 ) Total Happiness Development Group Limited Shareholders' Equity 91,331,231 94,745,660 Non-controlling interests (43,425 ) 2,891,396 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 91,287,806 97,637,056 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 104,145,744 $ 112,744,685

F-2

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

For the six months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 46,884,584 $ 21,877,234 Cost of revenues (41,210,047 ) (12,299,331 ) Gross profit 5,674,537 9,577,903 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 11,636,367 3,699,676 General and administrative 3,780,718 1,441,736 Research and development 789,482 746,898 Total operating expenses 16,206,567 5,888,310 Operating (loss) income (10,532,030 ) 3,689,593 Other income (expenses): Interest income 62,737 67,511 Interest expense (38,511 ) (58,154 ) Other income, net 114,059 210,023 Total other income, net 138,285 219,380 (Loss) /income before income taxes (10,393,745 ) 3,908,973 Income tax provision (149,429 ) (722,858 ) Net (loss) /income $ (10,543,174 ) $ 3,186,115 Net income /(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 488,314 (1,812 ) Net (loss) /income attributable to Happiness Development Group Limited (10,054,860 ) 3,184,303 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,607,416 3,015,157 Comprehensive (loss) /income $ (8,935,758 ) $ 6,201,272 Less: comprehensive income /(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests: 2,523,603 (6,978 ) Comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to Happiness Development Group Limited (6,412,155 ) 6,194,294 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share Basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted 26,933,050 25,039,560

F-3

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

Ordinary

Shares Ordinary

shares

amount Additional

paid-in

capital Statutory

surplus

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total

Happiness Development

Group

Limited

Shareholders'

Equity Non-controlling interests Total

equity Balance at March 31, 2021 30,481,580 $ 15,241 $ 26,545,384 $ 7,622,765 $ 61,475,891 $ (913,621 ) $ 94,745,660 $ 2,891,396 $ 97,637,056 Ordinary shares issued for cash 1,240,000 620 2,156,980 - - - 2,157,600 - 2,157,600 Ordinary shares issued for services 231,445 116 351,696 - - - 351,812 - 351,812 Contribution from non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - 77,096 77,096 Net loss - - - - (10,054,860 ) - (10,054,860 ) (488,314 ) (10,543,174 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - 4,131,019 4,131,019 (2,523,603 ) 1,607,416 Balance at September 30, 2021 31,953,025 $ 15,977 $ 29,054,060 $ 7,622,765 $ 51,421,031 $ 3,217,398 $ 91,331,231 $ (43,425 ) $ 91,287,806

Ordinary

Shares Ordinary

Shares

Amount Additional

paid-in

capital Statutory

surplus

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Total

Happiness

Development

Group

Limited Shareholders' Equity Non-controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at March 31, 2020 25,000,000 $ 12,500 $ 15,044,002 $ 2,064,096 $ 66,623,204 $ (4,153,813 ) $ 79,589,989 $ - $ 79,589,989 Ordinary shares issued for cash 900,000 450 2,227,427 - - - 2,227,877 - 2,227,877 Contribution by noncontrolling interest shareholders - - - - - - - 36,174 36,174 Net income - - - - 3,184,303 - 3,184,303 1,812 3,186,115 Dividend - - - - (375,000 ) - (375,000 ) - (375,000 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - 3,009,991 3,009,991 5,166 3,015,157 Balance at September 30, 2020 25,900,000 $ 12,950 $ 17,271,429 $ 2,064,096 $ 69,432,507 $ (1,143,822 ) $ 87,637,160 $ 43,152 $ 87,680,312

F-4

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)

For the six months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ (10,543,174 ) $ 3,186,115 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 517,430 393,709 Share-based compensation 351,812 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,909,423 9,173,869 Inventories (239,266 ) (17,267 ) Due from related parties (124,808 ) - Prepaid expenses 12,489,464 (3,078,398 ) Other assets 881,539 (1,587,241 ) Accounts payable 32,141 (91,993 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities (12,179,570 ) 372,363 Income taxes payable (340,235 ) 287,310 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,754,756 8,638,467 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (179,265 ) (1,230,804 ) Purchase of intangible assets (17,050 ) (1,070 ) Purchase of BAODENG (17,913 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (214,228 ) (1,231,874 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 2,157,600 2,134,531 Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest shareholders 77,096 36,174 Repayments to related party payables - (833,968 ) Proceeds from short-term loans 1,085,019 1,243,755 Repayments on short-term loans (1,348,524 ) (1,000,723 ) Dividends paid - (375,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,971,191 1,204,769 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 639,573 1,537,203 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,151,292 10,148,565 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 36,558,752 33,654,765 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 45,710,044 $ 43,803,330 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 558,491 $ 435,548 Cash paid for interest expense $ 38,511 $ 58,154

F-5