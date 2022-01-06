Happiness Development : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND MARCH 31, 2021
AND
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
TABLE OF CONTENTS
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021, AND MARCH 31, 2021
(UNAUDITED)
(
IN U.S. DOLLARS)
As of
September 30,
As of
March 31,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,710,044
$
36,558,752
Accounts receivable
19,195,282
34,563,743
Inventories
2,428,641
1,785,379
Due from related parties
124,156
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,368,295
22,189,744
Total current assets
86,826,418
95,097,618
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,381,490
10,514,031
Intangible assets, net
2,069,316
1,832,099
Goodwill
552,567
162,832
Other assets
4,315,953
5,138,105
TOTAL ASSETS
$
104,145,744
$
112,744,685
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,769,624
$
8,841,163
Other payables and accrued liabilities
2,083,303
3,694,943
Income tax payable
509
334,523
Short-term bank borrowings
2,004,502
2,237,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,857,938
15,107,629
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares, $0.0005 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 31,953,025 and 30,481,580 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
15,977
15,241
Preferred shares, $0.0005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
29,054,060
26,545,384
Statutory surplus reserve
7,622,765
7,622,765
Retained earnings
51,421,031
61,475,891
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,217,398
(913,621
)
Total Happiness Development Group Limited Shareholders' Equity
91,331,231
94,745,660
Non-controlling interests
(43,425
)
2,891,396
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
91,287,806
97,637,056
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
104,145,744
$
112,744,685
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
For the six months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Revenues
$
46,884,584
$
21,877,234
Cost of revenues
(41,210,047
)
(12,299,331
)
Gross profit
5,674,537
9,577,903
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
11,636,367
3,699,676
General and administrative
3,780,718
1,441,736
Research and development
789,482
746,898
Total operating expenses
16,206,567
5,888,310
Operating (loss) income
(10,532,030
)
3,689,593
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
62,737
67,511
Interest expense
(38,511
)
(58,154
)
Other income, net
114,059
210,023
Total other income, net
138,285
219,380
(Loss) /income before income taxes
(10,393,745
)
3,908,973
Income tax provision
(149,429
)
(722,858
)
Net (loss) /income
$
(10,543,174
)
$
3,186,115
Net income /(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
488,314
(1,812
)
Net (loss) /income attributable to Happiness Development Group Limited
(10,054,860
)
3,184,303
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,607,416
3,015,157
Comprehensive (loss) /income
$
(8,935,758
)
$
6,201,272
Less: comprehensive income /(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests:
2,523,603
(6,978
)
Comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to Happiness Development Group Limited
(6,412,155
)
6,194,294
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.37
)
$
0.13
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
26,933,050
25,039,560
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
Ordinary
Shares
Ordinary
shares
amount
Additional
paid-in
capital
Statutory
surplus
reserve
Retained
earnings
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
Total
Happiness
Development
Group
Limited
Shareholders'
Equity
Non-controlling interests
Total
equity
Balance at March 31, 2021
30,481,580
$
15,241
$
26,545,384
$
7,622,765
$
61,475,891
$
(913,621
)
$
94,745,660
$
2,891,396
$
97,637,056
Ordinary shares issued for cash
1,240,000
620
2,156,980
-
-
-
2,157,600
-
2,157,600
Ordinary shares issued for services
231,445
116
351,696
-
-
-
351,812
-
351,812
Contribution from non-controlling shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
77,096
77,096
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(10,054,860
)
-
(10,054,860
)
(488,314
)
(10,543,174
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
4,131,019
4,131,019
(2,523,603
)
1,607,416
Balance at September 30, 2021
31,953,025
$
15,977
$
29,054,060
$
7,622,765
$
51,421,031
$
3,217,398
$
91,331,231
$
(43,425
)
$
91,287,806
Ordinary
Shares
Ordinary
Shares
Amount
Additional
paid-in
capital
Statutory
surplus
reserve
Retained
earnings
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
Total
Happiness
Development
Group
Limited Shareholders' Equity
Non-controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance at March 31, 2020
25,000,000
$
12,500
$
15,044,002
$
2,064,096
$
66,623,204
$
(4,153,813
)
$
79,589,989
$
-
$
79,589,989
Ordinary shares issued for cash
900,000
450
2,227,427
-
-
-
2,227,877
-
2,227,877
Contribution by noncontrolling interest shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
36,174
36,174
Net income
-
-
-
-
3,184,303
-
3,184,303
1,812
3,186,115
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(375,000
)
-
(375,000
)
-
(375,000
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
3,009,991
3,009,991
5,166
3,015,157
Balance at September 30, 2020
25,900,000
$
12,950
$
17,271,429
$
2,064,096
$
69,432,507
$
(1,143,822
)
$
87,637,160
$
43,152
$
87,680,312
HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)
(IN U.S. DOLLARS)
For the six months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
(10,543,174
)
$
3,186,115
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
517,430
393,709
Share-based compensation
351,812
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
15,909,423
9,173,869
Inventories
(239,266
)
(17,267
)
Due from related parties
(124,808
)
-
Prepaid expenses
12,489,464
(3,078,398
)
Other assets
881,539
(1,587,241
)
Accounts payable
32,141
(91,993
)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(12,179,570
)
372,363
Income taxes payable
(340,235
)
287,310
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,754,756
8,638,467
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(179,265
)
(1,230,804
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(17,050
)
(1,070
)
Purchase of BAODENG
(17,913
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(214,228
)
(1,231,874
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
2,157,600
2,134,531
Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest shareholders
77,096
36,174
Repayments to related party payables
-
(833,968
)
Proceeds from short-term loans
1,085,019
1,243,755
Repayments on short-term loans
(1,348,524
)
(1,000,723
)
Dividends paid
-
(375,000
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,971,191
1,204,769
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
639,573
1,537,203
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
9,151,292
10,148,565
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
36,558,752
33,654,765
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
45,710,044
$
43,803,330
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
558,491
$
435,548
Cash paid for interest expense
$
38,511
$
58,154
F-5
