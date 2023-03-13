Advanced search
    HAPP   KYG4289N2050

HAPPINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

(HAPP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:33:54 2023-03-10 pm EST
4.440 USD   -6.92%
09:18aHappiness Development : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
PU
09:11aHappiness Development Group Limited Announces Name Change to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd.
PR
02/17An unknown buyer agreed to acquire 70% stake in Happy Automobile Service Co., Ltd. from Happy Automobile Service Co., Ltd. for CNY 1.4446 million.
CI
Happiness Development : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Happiness Development Group Limited (the "Company") held an extraordinary meeting of shareholders at 9:30 a.m. EST on October 7, 2022 at its principal executive offices in Fujian, China. Shareholders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares voted by proxy or at the meeting There were 12,683,864 votes casted, representing approximately 68.23% of the total 18,587,830 outstanding votes and therefore constituting a quorum of more than one third of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of February 8, 2023. Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to twenty votes. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the meeting are as follows:

1. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that the registered name of the Company be changed to "Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd." (the "Name Change"):
For Against Abstain
12,662,431 18,937 2,496

Accordingly, the Name Change has been approved and adopted.

2. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that the ticker symbol "HAPP" be changed to a new trading symbol "PAVS" ("Symbol Change"):
For Against Abstain
12,662,371 18,998 2,495

Accordingly, the Symbol Change has been approved and adopted.

3. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that that the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (the "Amended M&A") should be approved and adopted in substitution for the existing Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company:
For Against Abstain
12,654,936 20,632 8,296

Accordingly, the Amended M&A has been approved and adopted.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Happiness Biotech Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Xue Zhu Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jiong Bian Chief Financial Officer
John F. Levy Independent Director
Alexander Lightman Independent Director
Wen Hui Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
