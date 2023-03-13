Happiness Development : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Happiness Development Group Limited (the "Company") held an extraordinary meeting of shareholders at 9:30 a.m. EST on October 7, 2022 at its principal executive offices in Fujian, China. Shareholders of Class A and Class B ordinary shares voted by proxy or at the meeting There were 12,683,864 votes casted, representing approximately 68.23% of the total 18,587,830 outstanding votes and therefore constituting a quorum of more than one third of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of February 8, 2023. Each Class A ordinary share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B ordinary share is entitled to twenty votes. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the meeting are as follows:

1. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that the registered name of the Company be changed to "Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd." (the "Name Change"):

For Against Abstain 12,662,431 18,937 2,496

Accordingly, the Name Change has been approved and adopted.

2. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that the ticker symbol "HAPP" be changed to a new trading symbol "PAVS" ("Symbol Change"):

For Against Abstain 12,662,371 18,998 2,495

Accordingly, the Symbol Change has been approved and adopted.

3. That the following constitutes the votes with respect to the proposal that that the Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company (the "Amended M&A") should be approved and adopted in substitution for the existing Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company:

For Against Abstain 12,654,936 20,632 8,296

Accordingly, the Amended M&A has been approved and adopted.