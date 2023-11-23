Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a Canada-based consolidator of emerging food brands. The Company is specialized in the growth of consumer food brands. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Product Goods and Quick Restaurant Services. The Companyâs Consumer Product Goods segment consists of two brands, namely, Holy Crap, which produces and sells breakfast cereal and related food products, and Lumber Heads, which produces and sells snack foods. The Company offers its products under these brand names, which are gluten-free, organic, kosher and plant-based. It markets its products through retailers as well as online retailers and its own Website. The Quick Restaurant Services segment includes brands, such as Rosie's Burgers, Heal Lifestyles, Lettuce Love, Phiro Fresh Greek Grill and JoeyTurks Island Grill. Rosie's Burgers is a boutique QSR restaurant brand that serves original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and others.

Sector Food Processing