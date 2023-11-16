Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement for the province of Ontario for the opening of 30 franchised restaurants of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

"Todays announcement is just the beginning of our growth plans for Rosie's. As we start to onboard and integrate our newest brand into our accelerated growth model, we will utilize our asset-light approach that has proven successful with our previous brands as we anticipate accelerating the rollout of Rosie's Burgers," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"We are teaming up with one of our existing Area Developers Scott Grandin, who is already overseeing the franchise growth of our Pirho Fresh Greek Grill, Lettuce Love, and Heal Wellness brands. Since March of this year, Scott has signed commitments for 14 units across 3 brands, and he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Scott brings a key element of executable success to our team that will enable Happy Belly to continue its accelerated franchise growth. It is a lot of fun putting the band back together as we maximize the value of our assets with both organic and inorganic growth."



"With our team's deep knowledge of the burger category, we look forward to surpassing our previous success and propel Rosie's Burgers into Canada's leading smash burger brand. Happy Belly now has commitments for one hundred and ninety (190) franchised units with area developers across four (4) brands in Canada. We are just getting started with our growth here at Happy Belly."

Rosie's Burgers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/187628_b1990162c444780f_001full.jpg

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Rosie's Burgers is an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will deliver new franchised locations that will continue to drive both the top line and bottom line of the company."

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of LumberHeads Food Co. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187628