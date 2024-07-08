Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its multi-unit franchisee has signed a location in Calgary's Bridgeland area, making this their 5th location of out a committed 10 locations in Alberta for its Heal Wellness brand, a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").

"Bridgeland is known for its modern urban development attracting a diverse crowd of food enthusiasts, families, and young professionals. The area is bustling with foot traffic, thanks to its proximity to downtown, residential neighborhoods and parks. Bridgeland's reputation for supporting local businesses and its thriving dining scene create the perfect environment for Heal to thrive. We anticipate this location will significantly expand Heal's customer base in a densely populated area that matches the brand's demographics. This presents substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services. We anticipate this location to be opened in Q4 2024," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"The recent signing of Heal's 43rd franchise agreement in just over a year shows just how consistent and repeatable our growth model is as we continue to execute. This progress, alongside our area developers' success in franchise sales, indicates that the Heal brand is on its way to becoming a national growth leader."

"The consistent expansion of our brands across Canada showcases the success of our franchising program. Franchisees gain from comprehensive training, continuous mentorship, and a wide array of resources, enabling them to run their businesses efficiently. The program mitigates the usual risks of entrepreneurship and offers a clear path to profitability, attracting a steady stream of eager investors. As we work with our real estate partners to search for sites that match our customers demographics, we also eagerly anticipate expanding to diverse and non-traditional locations like Universities, Hospitals, Travel Plazas, and Airports which our team has extensive experience working within."





For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

