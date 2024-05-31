Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant, in the growing urban neighbourhood of Kitsilano in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Kitsilano is the most ideal real-estate location to date for Happy Belly when it comes to its Heal Wellness brand. Its vibrant lifestyle, diverse urban and affluent communities, and strong tourism segment generate consistent foot traffic in retail areas, perfectly aligning with the brand's target demographics. The area is home to Kits Beach, a daily destination for thousands of tourists and local enthusiasts. This coveted location is one of the most prominent and desired lifestyle trade areas in Canada. Nestled between lifestyle brands like Lululemon and Whole Foods, and at the doorstep of the University of British Columbia (UBC) with its over 72,000 students, and supportive local communities, Kitsilano offers a business-friendly environment ideal for our market. As our Happy Belly franchising program successfully attracts franchisees nationwide, our program continues to deliver results in a repeatable and consistent basis echoed by today's announcement," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.

"We anticipate this location to be opened in early Q3, 2024. The consistent expansion of our brands across Canada showcases the success of our franchising program. Franchisees gain from comprehensive training, continuous mentorship, and a wide array of resources, enabling them to run their businesses efficiently. The program mitigates the usual risks of entrepreneurship and offers a clear path to profitability, attracting a steady stream of eager investors. Moreover, the enthusiasm of current franchisees to expand their ownership and deepen their commitment to the brand highlights the program's effectiveness and appeal. We are very focused on adding more multi-unit franchisees across our brand portfolio in 2024-2025 so today is a great day for Happy Belly as we build on our first mover advantage across Canada."

"We look forward to continuing our accelerated growth both organically with our current brands and inorganically through strategic M&A. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand exemplifies our ability to execute effectively. As free cash flow from the brand increases, we plan to accelerate our corporate store development schedule with additional growth stemming from our franchise program."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

