Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Happy Supplements Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAPY   CA4113951061

HAPPY SUPPLEMENTS INC.

(HAPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Happy Supplements : News release - English

11/13/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The activity you were trying to perform does not appear to comply with our terms of use and has been blocked by the system.If you believe the activity has been blocked in error, please contact the CSA Service Desk at 1-800-219-5381 and reference the below message.

L'action que vous avez effectuée a été bloquée par le système car elle n'adhère pas à nos modalités d'utilisation.Si vous croyez que cette action a été bloquée par erreur, communiquez avec le Service d'assistance des ACVM au 1-800-219-5381 et mentionnez le message affiché.

Disclaimer

Happy Supplements Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAPPY SUPPLEMENTS INC.
11/13HAPPY SUPPLEMENTS : News release - English
PU
11/01Rock Singer Bryan Adam's-backed Dairy Alternative Co Details Significant Milestones Alo..
MT
10/30Bettermoo(d), Bryan Adam's-Backed Dairy Alternative Company Announces Significant Miles..
AQ
10/29Happy Supplements Inc. Announces the Results of New Study Published in the October 15, ..
CI
10/15Happy Supplements Inc. entered into a letter of intent to acquire Bettermoo(d) Holdings..
CI
10/07Happy Supplements Inc. Appoints Kia Taeb as an Advisor to its Board of Director
CI
09/03Happy Supplements Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.302 million in funding
CI
08/12CSE BULLETIN : Symbol Change - Happy Supplements Inc. (FITT)
NE
05/31Happy Supplements Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/28Happy Supplements Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -3,99 M -3,18 M -3,18 M
Net cash 2020 0,25 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,0 M 60,5 M 60,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 815x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart HAPPY SUPPLEMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Happy Supplements Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Pear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Balderson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Dominic Verdejo Director
Joel Shacker Director
Patrick C. T. Morris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPPY SUPPLEMENTS INC.207.27%62
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-2.03%6 331
BALCHEM CORPORATION43.43%5 289
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-12.59%4 237
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY25.99%3 759
MEDIFAST, INC.16.35%2 644