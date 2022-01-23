Happy Valley Nutrition : Application for quotation of securities - HVM

For personal use only

Entity name

HAPPY VALLEY NUTRITION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date HVM ORDINARY FULLY PAID 41,006,459 24/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement