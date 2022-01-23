Log in
    HVM   NZHVME0009S4

HAPPY VALLEY NUTRITION LIMITED

(HVM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Happy Valley Nutrition : Application for quotation of securities - HVM

01/23/2022 | 04:34pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HAPPY VALLEY NUTRITION LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HVM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

41,006,459

24/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HAPPY VALLEY NUTRITION LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

636597101

1.3

ASX issuer code

HVM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HVMAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HVM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

41,006,459

24/1/2022

Issue date

24/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

41,006,459

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
