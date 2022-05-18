Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAPV3   BRHAPVACNOR4

HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(HAPV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/18 11:23:45 am EDT
6.930 BRL   +6.29%
11:20aBrazil's Hapvida Shares Jump 5.8% After Buyback Announced
DJ
05/17Hapvida Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Hapvida Shares Jump 5.8% After Buyback Announced

05/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SAO PAULO--Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA's shares rose 5.8% in late-morning trading Wednesday after the hospital operator unveiled a share buyback plan.

The shares rose to 6.90 reais, the equivalent of $1.39, after falling 17% on Tuesday for a decline of about 37% from the start of this year through Tuesday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 1.1% at the same time.

The company, which was formed from a merger in February of this year, said its board approved a plan to buy back up to 400 million of its shares to hold as treasury stock.

The healthcare provider's shares fell on Tuesday after the company reported a loss in the first quarter. Hapvida's earnings momentum is set to improve, helped by the gradual capture of synergies and by expected organic growth, analysts at investment bank BTG Pactual said in a research note. BTG reiterated its buy recommendation for the shares.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1119ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 6.29% 6.93 Delayed Quote.-37.19%
IBOVESPA -1.26% 107423.28 Delayed Quote.3.25%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -2.06% 61.81 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.
11:20aBrazil's Hapvida Shares Jump 5.8% After Buyback Announced
DJ
05/17Hapvida Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 20..
CI
05/17Brazil's Hapvida Shares Drop 14.8% After Disappointing 1Q Results
DJ
05/16Brazil's Hapvida reports Q1 net loss of 182 mln reais
RE
03/24Tranche Update on Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 20..
CI
03/23Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
02/11Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. completed the acquisition of Notre Dame Inte..
CI
02/07TRANSCRIPT : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. - Special Call
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 176 M 5 263 M 5 263 M
Net income 2022 1 200 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 8 456 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,2x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 46 398 M 9 329 M 9 329 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,52 BRL
Average target price 13,98 BRL
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorge F. Pinheiro Koren de Lima Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurício Fernandes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investors Relations
Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Chairman
Alain Benvenuti Chief Operating Officer
Geraldo Luciano Mattos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-37.19%9 329
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-2.57%462 078
ANTHEM, INC.6.48%119 865
CIGNA CORPORATION18.17%86 092
HUMANA INC.-4.93%55 732
CENTENE CORPORATION2.06%49 189